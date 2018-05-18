YouTube

Here’s what you need to know: John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up last month after six years together, and it was very messy. We’ve gotten Brie’s POV, heard the Fine Speeches about how Cena still wants to marry Nikki, and found out that (of course) the entire break-up would be broadcast from beginning to end on Total Bellas.

That’s caused a lot of people to assume the break-up only happened so Total Bellas could have a big dramatic story, and that none of this is real, like when the Divas would get into fights at seafood restaurants for Total Divas.

In an interview with ET Canada (which I thought was called “Mac & Me”), Bella shot down rumors that the end of the relationship was orchestrated as an angle for the TV show and spoke about how that kind of expectation and response hurts her even more.