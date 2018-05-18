Here’s what you need to know: John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up last month after six years together, and it was very messy. We’ve gotten Brie’s POV, heard the Fine Speeches about how Cena still wants to marry Nikki, and found out that (of course) the entire break-up would be broadcast from beginning to end on Total Bellas.
That’s caused a lot of people to assume the break-up only happened so Total Bellas could have a big dramatic story, and that none of this is real, like when the Divas would get into fights at seafood restaurants for Total Divas.
In an interview with ET Canada (which I thought was called “Mac & Me”), Bella shot down rumors that the end of the relationship was orchestrated as an angle for the TV show and spoke about how that kind of expectation and response hurts her even more.
Also, Nikki wants us to know that Benedict Cumberbatch is definitely NOT Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness.
You literally make your living broadcasting your personal life on television. And you’re offended that somebody would accuse you of fabricating part of it to garner interest in the TV show? Literally everything about you is fake. Your acting, the pretense that you can wrestle, your boobs…you’re gonna have to forgive us if we don’t believe that this perfectly timed personal drama happening just in time to hype up your reality show, complete with accompanying TV interviews that suggest that it’s all building to next season being about the reconciliation, miiiiight just be something your PR team threw together to hype your crappy show.
In her defense, she actually has learned how to wrestle. Shit her STF is better than Jern’s…she must’ve gotten tips from her brother in law.
She’s been wrestling for over a decade and every recently debuted female rookie is leaps and bounds better than her.
Just let this shit die already.
Pay careful attention to the words she uses. They’re notable in that they follow the same pattern as all of Jinder Mahal’s answers last year to the question “Are you on steroids?”.
His typical answer was something like, “You know, I hear that a lot, and people don’t give me credit for all the work I put in at the gym. I’ve changed my whole diet, I’m busting my butt in the gym every day, and some people like to throw out these kinds of accusations, and I guess that’s just part of life.”
I’m paraphrasing, but the part that’s a 100% accurate recreation is what you DON’T see in there: any clear statement of “no, I’m not on steroids.”
Notice what you don’t see in Nikki’s response? At no point does she ever say, “No, this isn’t staged.” I doubt that’s a coincidence.
She’s either very sincere or a devil woman, all there is to it.