Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Has An Official Release Date, So Put Away Those Pies Of Rage

05.31.19

It’s been a good week for Netflix’s version of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. First, current GLOW champion Welfare Queen showed up at All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing, albeit with a gimmick change, and now we have an official announcement on when we can start binging season 3.

Pack your bags, the girls are heading to Vegas! Season 3 of GLOW arrives August 9 only on Netflix.

Here’s the announcement, made via fancy slot machine. I also would’ve accepted Machu Picchu announcing the season by dressing up as Carmen Miranda and doing a Vaudeville routine. Love you, O.G. GLOW.

