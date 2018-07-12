Netflix

HBO’s Game of Thrones may have just become the Emmy Awards‘ most-nominated program ever, with nominations in a whopping 22 categories, but this year’s standout is Netflix. That’s because the streaming giant put an end to the premium cable channel’s 17-year streak of garnering the most total nominations. HBO still managed to earn 108 nominations for shows like Thrones and Westworld, but Netflix’s collective might at producing increasingly good original content resulted in a massive 112 total nominations.

According to Variety, Netflix favorites like The Crown and Stranger Things are to thank for its success with this year’s nominations. The two drama series picked up 13 and 12 nods respectively, and both were recognized in the coveted top drama category. Meanwhile, newcomer Godless and comedy blowout GLOW also helped Netflix’s numbers soar with 12 and 10 nominations apiece. Meanwhile, HBO’s Thrones and Westworld nabbed 22 and 21 nominations each, while the dark comedy Barry scored 13 nods. Silicon Valley and Curb Your Enthusiasm grabbed seven and four nominations each.

In a statement, HBO said it was “very pleased” with its nominations and the “wide range” of categories they inhabited. “We’re grateful to all our nominees for making this the eighth year we’ve had 100 nominations or more. We look forward to Sept 17th.” Netflix, meanwhile, took to Twitter to blast its excitement all over social media.

In total, Netflix earned 112 #Emmys noms! “We congratulate our creative partners on their unprecedented success today,” said Ted Sarandos. “We are particularly enthused to see the breadth of our programming celebrated with nominations spread across 40 new and returning titles." pic.twitter.com/q3muTZb7eQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 12, 2018

(Via Variety)