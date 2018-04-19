Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Scott Steiner has never been one to shy away from calling out the people he doesn’t like, and he’s always good for a sound bite, but we had just gotten used to a world where the former WCW world champion wasn’t doing something totally batsh*t, like being banned from the WWE Hall of Fame, or allegedly making death threats, or offering Hulk Hogan $1 million to fight him for real.

Steiner has just returned to Impact Wrestling once again, and this week he took a break from his Shoney’s and bystander responsibilities to appear on a media conference call to plug the company. You can listen to that call above, and for the highlights, just keep reading.

The conference call opened on a perfect note, as Ross Forman welcomed Steiner to the call, and was immediately told to “F*ck off” by Steiner, who yelled about being called two minutes late, and being irritated by the traffic he was currently stuck in. He was asked about his upcoming match against LAX, and that led to a lot of comments about Mexicans cutting lawns! Good start!