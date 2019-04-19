The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 7/13/19: Post-Malone

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We had a bash at the beach watching DDP and Karl Malone lose to Hollywood Hogan and Dennis Rodman, Rey Mysterio powerbomb himself into sand from the top of a lifeguard tower, and Nick Patrick take the world’s most dramatic ref bump.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. We’re almost to Jay Leno. Hooray! Question mark?

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for July 13, 1998.