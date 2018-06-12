YouTube

A few days after CM Punk was soundly beaten in his second UFC fight, he managed to suffer another loss when his historic run as the longest-reigning WWE champion came to an unceremonious end.

Brock Lesnar, who many imagined would drop the title at WrestleMania 34 or at the Greatest Royal Rumble, has plugged along for a whopping 435 days and counting with a shiny new WWE contract en tow. On Monday, WWE.com published a story on Lesnar’s run at the top, specifically pointing out that his reign eclipsed Punk’s mark.