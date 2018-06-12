WWE Acknowledges Brock Lesnar Passing CM Punk As Longest-Reigning World Champion

#Brock Lesnar #CM Punk #UFC #WWE
06.12.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

YouTube

A few days after CM Punk was soundly beaten in his second UFC fight, he managed to suffer another loss when his historic run as the longest-reigning WWE champion came to an unceremonious end.

Brock Lesnar, who many imagined would drop the title at WrestleMania 34 or at the Greatest Royal Rumble, has plugged along for a whopping 435 days and counting with a shiny new WWE contract en tow. On Monday, WWE.com published a story on Lesnar’s run at the top, specifically pointing out that his reign eclipsed Punk’s mark.

Brock Lesnar’s long list of WWE accomplishments has now grown by one: The Beast Incarnate has officially notched the longest World Championship reign of the modern era.

Lesnar’s ongoing run as Universal Champion surpassed the previous marker, CM Punk’s 434-day stint as WWE Champion that stretched between 2011 and 2013. Lesnar’s advocate (and, coincidentally, Punk’s former hype man) Paul Heyman commemorated the occasion by taking to Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#CM Punk#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARCM PUNKUFCWWE

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP