A few days after CM Punk was soundly beaten in his second UFC fight, he managed to suffer another loss when his historic run as the longest-reigning WWE champion came to an unceremonious end.
Brock Lesnar, who many imagined would drop the title at WrestleMania 34 or at the Greatest Royal Rumble, has plugged along for a whopping 435 days and counting with a shiny new WWE contract en tow. On Monday, WWE.com published a story on Lesnar’s run at the top, specifically pointing out that his reign eclipsed Punk’s mark.
Brock Lesnar’s long list of WWE accomplishments has now grown by one: The Beast Incarnate has officially notched the longest World Championship reign of the modern era.
Lesnar’s ongoing run as Universal Champion surpassed the previous marker, CM Punk’s 434-day stint as WWE Champion that stretched between 2011 and 2013. Lesnar’s advocate (and, coincidentally, Punk’s former hype man) Paul Heyman commemorated the occasion by taking to Twitter.
To be fair, Okada’s reign is 200+ days longer and only has two more defenses on it.
The problem isn’t how often the title’s defended, it’s how little the face of your show is there in the first place.
Also how many non title matches has Okada had in that same time period compared to Lesnar?
What is interesting is that even in their title liniage on WWE.com the title held by Punk is the one AJ Styles holds. Not Lesnar.
So……
Last night they pointed out it’s the longest of either title Universal or World Heavyweight.
