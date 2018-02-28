No-Brainer Endorsement Opportunities WWE Should Consider

We live in an advertising age dominated by product placement, celebrity endorsements, and every household device with a microphone snitching to your social media apps and resetting your ad algorithms in the most terrifying way possible.
In the past, WWE has partnered with a variety of companies to give us hilarious and, at times, frankly bizarre television spots. The Undertaker alone has been a commercial juggernaut, starring in everything from anti-drug PSAs to pro-getting Dominos delivered to a graveyard commercials (something you definitely shouldn’t try at home. Or … grave). Even John Cena’s mom has gotten in on the action. So it made us think — what brand synergy opportunities is WWE missing out on by not utilizing its current roster of Superstars and their equally hilarious and bizarre catchphrases?
We’re still working to forget any and all Snickers ads, and WWE has already cornered the market on strange and occasionally deeply uncomfortable KFC promotions. We thought long and hard about what possible ways Superstars could try to sell us things. Could the Dudleys sell us home furnishings by shouting “GET THE TABLES … AT WAYFAIR.COM?” We also considered Styles being a spokesperson for Mark Z. Danielewski novels, but “Damn AJ Styles, are you House of Leaves because you are hard to follow” is less of an endorsement than it is just telling the truth. Without further adieu, here are the best* ideas we could come up with.
*use of the word ‘best’ being extremely subjective in this case
Rusev shilling for Wendy’s and the Double Stack-olade. It is even better cause he used to work there.
I love this idea. RUSEV CRUSH a Baconator combo for only $6.09.
What? Heath Slater can’t get the Wendy’s endorsement? Come on man he’s got kids.
Gulak and Nakamura in a PC vs. Mac deal
Aiden English and Elias in a commercial for the next Rock Band/Guitar Hero installment.
Finn Balor in a Lego commercial.
Gallagher and Drake Maverick as before/after in a tanning bed pitch.
New Day shilling for an alarm clock/pancake griddle combo.
Mickie James in an Old Navy denim commerical. Obviously.
Sonya selling fast action hair clips so you can put your hair up and square up with ease!
Arby’s.
#meatflaps
I suppose Alexa Bliss shilling for Amazon Alexa is too on the screws (though I hope Naomi and Jimmy Uso spend most of their Mixed Match Challenge match asking Alexa random questions until she runs screaming out of the ring).
“This is Braun Strowman for Smithfield saying…GET THESE HAMS!!!”
Dean Ambrose for Belkin surge protectors. Just sayin’.
Riott Squad for Xerox.
@CFCarboni A hearty chuckle for your Xerox joke!
Braun & Big-E for Brawny Paper Towels, for when you’re DONE WITH THOSE PANCAKES!
No one is Reddi-Wip for Asuka!
When you work for the WWE, you get to know the road. After a show, after a hard day of travel, all you want is to sleep. That’s why I stay Rusev Days Inn everday.
+1
AJ Styles needs to get his Pert Plus and Pantene Pro-V commercials on.
Finn Balor for Hydroxycut. Obviously a lie, but it would work.
New Day for Bisquick.
Alexa for Pillsbury Biscuits.
Rowan as a spokesman for the California wine industry.
Rusev for Hallmark (For all your Rusev Day card needs!)
Xavier Woods for Yokohama Instruments.
Kofi Kingston for Nike.
Roman Reigns and D’Lo Brown for Kevlar.
Rusev Day cards would be brilliant! I know they already have the calendar, but greeting cards? Get Hallmark on the line!
I feel like any item that has a pun in its catchphrase is perfect for Becky Lynch. And Drew Gulak could do political commercials and actually make them watchable.
Alexa Bliss would definitely be for a shovel company
