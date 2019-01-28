WWE Made A Fan Change His AEW Shirt Before The Royal Rumble

AEW

All Elite Wrestling is already making its presence felt after officially launching on New Year’s Day.

Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks’ reach has been far and wide in just the few weeks their wrestling promotion has been a reality, inking stars former WWE standouts Chris Jericho and PAC. They’ve been rumored to be interested in Goldberg following his latest WWE run. Bullet Club connections have placed Kenny Omega in AEW’s crosshairs after he reportedly turned down a massive offer to join WWE. And even current WWE stars such as the Revival, Mike Kanellis and others have reportedly sought their exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion in recent weeks, with the natural conclusion being they would end up in wrestling’s next big-time promotion, AEW.