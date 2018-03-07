WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 8: The Things I Do For Love

This is the eighth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the first match of the Quarter-Finals, in which Asuka and the Miz defeated Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, which was a good thing since everyone suddenly decided that if the Miz gets pinned in this tournament, Asuka’s streak will be broken.
This week is the second quarter-final match, in which Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, fighting on behalf of Connor’s Cure, face off against Jimmy Uso and Naomi, fighting on behalf of Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Rollup loss after your husband is powerslammed through an announce table by a literal MONSTER >>>> Rollup loss after the opening notes of someone else’s theme music plays
I really want to watch these, but the effing reactions floating across the screen are so annoying/distracting
Has Michael Cole taught you NOTHING!?
(Swipe right to make them go away)
No he hasn’t.
How do you do that in a browser though?
“I’m sick of the wooing! No more woos!” – RuRu
Did anyone else cringe when Braun called Jimmy “boy?” I legit don’t think he meant it in any kind of derogatory way, but I’m still waiting to see an article on here about him being punished for it some way.
Is ‘boy’ offensive to Samoans?
I love the chemistry with Braun and Alexa SO MUCH. It reminds me of all the great reasons to love storytelling in wrestling.
Lemme get this straight. Superman punches don’t topple him down. But a 95# wet blonde drops him like a safe k of potatoes by falling into his arms??
Love is his kryptonite
Twas beauty that killed the beast.
How do you know she was wet?
+1 Shockbra
So do we know who is responsible for putting this together? like whichever agent or guy in the back doing this needs to be put in charge of more stuff.
and cruiserweight tag titles be damned, when this tournament ends they need to crown the winners mixed match champions to keep this ball rolling.
I get the feeling they’re left to their own devices for the most part, The Raw/Smackdown writing teams probably don’t know what Facebook Watch is. So promos, ring psychology …everything but who gets the win they get to work out on their own.
Probably the same people that do Southpaw Regional
Braun totally faked that fall, you could shoot Alexa out of a canon and she wouldn’t knock him over…that sly dude knew what he was doing. Total Austin Powers “oh no, I fell over…” moment. Game recognize game.