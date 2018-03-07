WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 8: The Things I Do For Love

Facebook Watch

This is the eighth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the first match of the Quarter-Finals, in which Asuka and the Miz defeated Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, which was a good thing since everyone suddenly decided that if the Miz gets pinned in this tournament, Asuka’s streak will be broken.

This week is the second quarter-final match, in which Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, fighting on behalf of Connor’s Cure, face off against Jimmy Uso and Naomi, fighting on behalf of Boys and Girls Clubs of America.