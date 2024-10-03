2025 NFL Mock Draft: An Early Season Look At The First Round

We’re a month into the NFL and college football seasons. While the race to win the Super Bowl or a national title are in full swing, we’re starting to get our first major bits of information on something near and dear to every football fan’s hearts, the NFL Draft. This year, there’s a ton of volatility in the NFL standings through one month — for example, as of today, the Dolphins would be drafting second — and there’s no clear-cut QB1 in this collegiate class. That makes this year’s Draft fascinating, because it’s very easy to just plug in a bunch of quarterbacks and build everything out from there. Today, we decided to take on that challenge by building out a mock based on what we think would happen right now. By the yime we get through the NFL season, the order of teams will likely look much different, and perhaps someone is able to establish themselves as the no-doubt best quarterback prospect in the country. But for now, here’s how we think things should shake out. (Note: Current order via Tankathon)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado The Jags are just totally lifeless on both sides of the ball. If they’re drafting No. 1 overall, they can inject some life into their receiver room or their defensive backfield with Hunter, a total joy who is elite on offense and defense. Figuring out his long-term future is tricky, and I doubt he plays every single snap on both sides of the ball like he does at college, but he’s a special football player who would give (presumably, if they’re drafting here) a new coach a remarkably versatile superstar. 2. Miami Dolphins – Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas If Miami is picking here, you can probably assume Tua Tagovailoa’s health was a big issue. Maybe that pushes them to go QB (and, subsequently, look to move on from a guy they just paid), but instead, we think they shore up their line with Banks, who is going to keep their QB safe for years. He’s allowed two sacks in his collegiate career despite playing exclusively at LT, and while his path to getting on the field might be at RT, he will give Miami a succession plan for Terron Armstead whenever that day comes.

3. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT, LSU Drake Maye isn’t playing right now in part because New England’s OL is horrible, so they work to fix that with Campbell, a stud from LSU who will protect Maye’s blind side for the next decade. They badly need receiver help, too, but for now, Campbell is the no-doubt pick and they can look for receiver in Round 2. 4. Cincinnati Bengals – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan I’m open to the idea of Graham being better at playing DT than any player is at their position in this class. He’s big and strong and explosive with fantastic technique, and is the exact player that Cincinnati should hope it can land in this draft. They do not want to be drafting here, and they’ll have to consider a WR if both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leave, but dropping Graham into the middle of their defense would be a gigantic win.

5. Cleveland Browns – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Deshaun Watson cannot be Cleveland’s QB after this year — I know it would cost a ton of money, but he’s lost his fastball and the situation with the Browns just looks like it’s getting worse and worse every week. Sanders is a smart, accurate, and competitive QB who will feel like a breath of fresh air in Cleveland, and while I think this is a touch high for him, there’s almost always a QB run in the top 10 and a new coach (if they go in that direction) will love being able to build around a guy like him. 6. Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami Like Sanders, I think this is a little high for Ward, but I can’t deny that he’d be a big upgrade on Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. He believes in his arm and his ability to make plays with his legs, which led to turnovers in the past but hasn’t been as big of a deal with the Canes. Letting him sit wouldn’t be the worst idea, but the Titans need their QB of the future and can take a swing here.

7. Carolina Panthers – Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia There’s a big hole off the edge in Charlotte that was left when Brian Burns got traded to the Giants. We’ll take them at their word that they do not want to move on from Bryce Young just yet — even if we are a bit skeptical — so for now, they bolster their pass rush with Williams, a toolsy Georgia product who is going to be a star if it all clicks. 8. Los Angeles Rams – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan The Rams have been ravaged by injuries this year, but even then, their secondary could use an alpha dog. That is exactly what Johnson is, as he’s maybe the best overall player in the Draft and someone who should be able to lock down receivers for quite some time. Rookie edge rusher Jared Verse looks like a guy who will get after QBs for a long time, and getting to build around him and Johnson would be a terrific start for L.A.

9. Arizona Cardinals – James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee The little voice in my head wanted to give them Arizona WR Tet McMillan, which would give Kyler Murray the best 1-2 punch at receiver for a decade with him and Marvin Harrison Jr. Instead, the Cardinals do something sensible and bolster a defensive front that really needs it with Pearce, who looks the part and is able to get after quarterbacks. 10. New York Giants – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona With no clear-cut QB to go in this spot unless you really believe in Quinn Ewers or Jalen Milroe, the Giants add another playmaker to an offense that desperately needs to add talent. Malik Nabers is awesome, but Wan’Dale Robinson is overextended as a WR2. McMillan would not be, as he’s huge, wins 50/50 balls, and can help Nabers stretch the field.

11. Indianapolis Colts – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia The Colts have to get better in the secondary, and whether they go with Starks or Benjamin Morrison here, bolstering the back of their defense is critical. We’ll pencil in Starks here, as he’s a big time playmaker who can be used all over the field and has been an important piece of the puzzle for Kirby Smart’s defense. 12. Los Angeles Chargers – Luther Burden, WR, Mizzou If Jim Harbaugh had his way, we think he’d try to win every game 7-0 with one rushing touchdown. However, that is (probably!) not possible, and as a result, Justin Herbert needs guys to throw to. Colston Loveland, who played TE under Harbaugh at Michigan, is a fun option here, but Burden is a big time playmaker who can kill you after the catch or by stretching the field — Herbert would love throwing deep shots to the Mizzou star.

13. New Orleans Saints – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State The Saints need to improve their pass rush, and while Carter has had his ups and downs since switching from LB to edge, the flashes are special. He’ll get better with reps, and would give the Saints some much needed juice when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. 14. Dallas Cowboys – Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Ashton Jeanty is a popular pick here, and with good reason, because the Dallas backfield is shambolic. But they could really use a player like Walker in the trenches, as he’ll bring size (6’6 and 345 pounds) and athleticism to a defensive line that could really use a guy like him. He’ll help them stuff the run and free up guys like Micah Parsons with 1v1s, as he’s a great pass rusher, too.

15. Chicago Bears – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota Caleb Williams spends his Sundays running for his life. The Bears absolutely have to get this fixed during the offseason, and they do that by going after Ersery, who has been a standout in the Big Ten along Minnesota’s offensive line. Whether he lines up at LT or RT, Chicago needs to get him and plug him in as early as possible to get the best out of the 2024 No. 1 pick. 16. Green Bay Packers – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia If Rashan Gary’s slump to start the year doesn’t get figured out between now and the end of the year, don’t be stunned if the Packers go with a pure edge rusher. But we think he’ll be ok, and as such, let’s give them Walker, who is a crazy athlete (he’s going to tear up the Combine) and can play off ball or as an edge, depending on what the Packers want to do with him.

17. San Francisco 49ers – Emery Jones, OT, LSU Jones gives the Niners someone to shore up the right side of their offensive line, and if they want to have a succession plan in place for whenever they need to replace Trent Williams, he can do that once he gets some more experience. We know San Francisco is comfortable putting a rookie along the line, too, as last year’s third-round pick Dominick Puni starts at RG. 18. Baltimore Ravens – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State The Ravens have built their entire enterprise on being the best at running the football. I understand there could be some defensive considerations in this spot and there’s the constant desire to pair Baltimore with a receiver in the draft, but with Derrick Henry only under contract for one more year, what if they just took the best running back in college football? Jeanty is the kind of physical runner the Ravens love and has big play ability. He could split carries with Henry for a year before becoming the lead back next to Jackson and make that transition seamless.

19. Philadelphia Eagles – Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M The Eagles are at their best when they are able to get after the quarterback at an elite level, and right now, they’re just not able to do that. Scourton is huge, physical, and plays with an edge, which checks all the boxes that Philly could use at the position. 20. New York Jets – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Getting weapons for the final year or two of Aaron Rodgers is going to be important in New York, and Loveland — the best tight end in this class — is the best pass catcher on the board. If they can use other draft capital to acquire Davante Adams and take Loveland here, then the Jets would suddenly have one heck of a group of pass catchers in the waning years of Rodgers’ career.

21. Las Vegas Raiders – Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Since we’re not projecting trades, Beck falls, but I cannot fathom this actually happening. The way he bounced back after a disastrous first half in Georgia’s loss to Alabama was impressive, and while he doesn’t have one elite skill, he does everything well, as he’s poised, accurate, smart, and can move. The Raiders would be doing backflips if they could get him to be their QB of the future — and very well may be in a spot to get him or one of the other QBs much earlier in the draft once it’s all said and done. 22. Denver Broncos – Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Denver absolutely has to add playmakers to its offense. Maybe they end up moving on from Sean Payton and decide Bo Nix isn’t the QB of the future, but no matter what, they desperately need to add guys who can just make plays. Harris is one of those guys, as he wins 50/50 balls and knows how to use his 6’3 frame to bully defensive backs. Whether it’s Nix or someone else, he’d turn into a favorite target for the person under center in Denver.

23. Atlanta Falcons – Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Atlanta has not had someone record double-digit sacks in a single season since 2016. The team has recorded four sacks, total, through four games this year. They have to get better at rushing the passer, and our hunch is Raheem Morris will try to fix that in the Draft. Keep an eye out on Ezeiruaku, who is a little undersized but bendy and just knows how to get home. 24. Detroit Lions – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan The Lions could keep bolstering it’s OL here, but this is a team that needs to get better on defense. If Kenneth Grant is still on the board here, putting him in the middle of the defensive front to help fellow Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson would make a lot of sense.

25. Washington Commanders – Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Washington will be a team connected to receivers with how well Jayden Daniels is playing as a rookie, but they also need a lot of help on the other side of the ball. Corner is still a position of need for Washington and if Revel is available he could be a steal in terms of value. The ECU standout tore his ACL recently so he might not be a full-go to start next season, but he has the build and skills to be a really good CB at the next level. 26. Buffalo Bills – Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Buffalo could also look WR here, but they too need some secondary help. This year’s corner class is quite deep so they could add some real talent late in the first round with Notre Dame’s top corner. The 6-foot corner has terrific coverage skills and will be coming out of a ND scheme that has lended itself well to guys making the transition to the NFL level.

27. Seattle Seahawks – Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama Seattle has to keep building its offensive line in front of Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker. Booker is a big, physical mauler inside who figures to be in play as the top guard in this year’s class. He’s one of Alabama’s leaders up front for a group that has dominated early this season, and would be a helpful addition for the Seahawks. 28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Isaiah Bond is typically going to be the next WR off the board in most drafts, but I think Egbuka fits more of what the Steelers need in the form of a reliable possession target opposite George Pickens. For one, Egbuka is used to working as a No. 2 at Ohio State and he is really good working the middle of the field as a QB friendly target. Pittsburgh also needs some reliability at WR more than another big play threat, and Egbuka could be a really solid WR in the NFL for a long time.

29. Houston Texans – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Houston needs to add running back depth and you could go Hampton or Quinshon Judkins here, depending on your preferred flavor of back. I think Hampton is a stud, even if this year the UNC offense has taken a step back around him, and he’d be a nice fit in Houston with their explosive passing attack. 30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas Is Baker the long-term guy in Tampa? He’s been good for them, but if there isn’t a crazy run on QBs early, perhaps the Bucs could decide to go ahead and get their heir apparent at QB in the back half of the first round. Ewers has tons of talent and has gotten steadily better at Texas (when healthy). A year or two watching Baker would be a good thing for him, and eventually he could take over without the Bucs needing to hit a full reset.