We are at the end of college football’s regular season, which coincides with the unofficial start of the stretch run for the NFL season: Thanksgiving Day games. Right now, we have a pretty good idea of who the best teams are in the league, and can start to predict with a little bit of certainty what needs teams will have as the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around and which college football players could do a good job filling them. As such, it’s time for us to roll out the second version of our mock draft for next April — you can check out how things played out the last time we did this right here. As for how this one is going to go, well, how about a team trading up for Shedeur Sanders to get us started? (Draft order as of Nov. 27, 2024)

1. New York Giants (via JAX) – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado If it’s not evident by the fact that they benched then cut Daniel Jones midseason and are currently starting Tommy DeVito when he’s healthy, the Giants really want a high pick and really need a quarterback, and a trade up to 1 to take Sanders makes sense if they can’t tank their way to the top pick. While he doesn’t have the strongest arm on earth, Sanders is an excellent processor of the game and can throw the ball accurately all over the place. He’s gotten better about getting the ball out and not hunting big plays that lead to sacks — Colorado’s OL taking a step forward helps, of course — and while the Giants don’t have nearly the level of playmakers that Colorado has relative to their level of competition, he’d love getting to throw to Malik Nabers. Add in that he has the sort of big personality that can handle New York and the Giants could theoretically hire his father if they fire Brian Daboll and Sanders checks a ton of boxes here. 2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via NYG) – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado The Jaguars move down a spot, pick up some extra picks for their trouble, and get the best football player in this Draft — and in fact, if you were to look up “football player” in a dictionary, there should be a photo of Travis Hunter there. Hunter is doing things we’ve never really seen playing both ways at an elite level in college, and while it’s possible he eventually has to choose a primary position in the NFL – I could see him picking receiver or corner and then playing mostly high leverage snaps at the other – his versatility and ability at either spot would be a welcome addition or a Jags team that just needs more talent. Also, if his goal is to play both sides in the NFL, the Jags are a team that needs help at both spots, so they’d likely be thrilled to let him give it a go.

3. Las Vegas Raiders – Cam Ward, QB, Miami Ward’s rise from a QB at Incarnate Word to a Heisman contender for the College Football Playoff-bound Miami Hurricanes really has been impressive. He’s a dynamic thrower of the ball with good mobility and has gotten better and better over the course of his career. He’ll take some sacks and put the ball in danger a little more than I’d like, but that’s an area where he’s grown during his time with the Canes. The Raiders need a lot of help in a lot of different places, but above all else, their top priority this April should be getting a franchise quarterback they can build around. Ward would provide that. 4. New England Patriots – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas The Patriots need to bolster their offensive line to better protect Drake Maye. The rookie QB has impressed in flashes since taking over as the starter, but he’s under pressure far more often than New England would like. This isn’t the best tackle class in history, but Kelvin Banks Jr. has been terrific for the Longhorns and would be welcomed with open arms by Maye and the Pats. He’s just a junior but has 37 starts already under his belt at Texas and has excellent movement skills and strength.

5. Carolina Panthers – Luther Burden, WR, Missouri It’s still unclear if Bryce Young is the long-term answer for the Panthers, but it has been impressive how he’s managed to respond to getting benched earlier this year — he hasn’t been an MVP candidate or anything, but it looks like getting a hard reset has led to the game slowing down a bit for him. No matter who the QB is, Carolina could use a No. 1 receiver to add to an interesting group of pass catchers, and Burden is that guy. He’s got everything you want outside of the fact he’s 5’11, as he’s a major big play threat who can line up just about anywhere and would give Young another really fun target to go alongside promising youngsters Xavier Legette and Ja’Tavion Sanders. 6. Tennessee Titans – Will Campbell, OT, LSU The Titans could be in play for a new QB, but if Sanders and Ward are off the board, I think their focus needs to be in the trenches. Will Campbell is the other top tackle in this Draft and whether Tennessee rolls with Will Levis for one more year or addresses the QB situation in free agency, they’ll want to do a better job keeping them upright. Campbell figures to be capable of providing that help, and it’s time to build inside-out in Tennessee.

7. New York Jets – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State The Jets are in the middle of one of the most disappointing years we’ve ever seen out of an NFL team relative to preseason expectations, and they’re going to need throw the baby out with the bathwater as they move on from the Aaron Rodgers era, which means a big roster shakeup that should include Haason Reddick leaving as a free agent. There isn’t really a QB worth taking here, so New York should just go with the best player available, which we think means Carter. The linebacker-turned-edge rusher has seemingly gotten better every week for the Penn State defense, he’s going to destroy the Combine, and would bolster a good Jets defensive line that features building blocks in Quinnen Williams and Will McDonald. It’s can come off as lazy to compare Carter to Micah Parsons as another LB-turned-EDGE from Penn State who wears 11, but also, that’s a pretty good comp. 8. Cleveland Browns – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona The Browns would be in a really interesting spot at this spot in the Draft. Perhaps by April a third QB will emerge as a consensus top-10 guy, but based on the play on the field this year, I’m not willing to put any other QB up here. Whoever is under center in Cleveland next year is going to need some guys to throw to, as Amari Cooper is gone and the current receiving corps is far from loaded. Tet McMillan would immediately give them a big-bodied No. 1 that can help any quarterback that ends up taking snaps in Cleveland next year. Arizona may have fallen off as a team, but the 6’5 McMillan is a one-man wrecking crew on the outside that no one has been able to figure out. As long as they don’t go down the Nick Wright path with this pick, they should really target McMillan if they can’t get one of the QBs.

9. New Orleans Saints – Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Good things tend to happen when teams select guys who played in Georgia’s defense. The Saints need to figure out a direction after firing Dennis Allen midseason (it does seem like interim coach Darren Rizzi has a real shot at getting the job), but a big part of that direction is figuring out a succession plan for guys like Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis. Chase Young is a free agent after this year, too, so they have a big hole at EDGE, and Williams is a long and talented option to build the pass rush around going forward. His numbers haven’t been quite as imposing as you might expect, but the measurables, good tape, and Georgia pedigree all make him worth a top-10 pick. 10. Cincinnati Bengals – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan The Bengals can’t stop anyone this year, and as a result, they are completely wasting what should be an MVP season from Joe Burrow. If they’re picking 10th and the best corner is sitting on the board still available, they should sprint to the podium to get this pick in. Johnson has been a bit out of sight, out of mind while sitting out with an injury, but he’s a bad dude on the outside and Cincy desperately needs an upgrade in their secondary. I know the temptation will be to replace Tee Higgins (who is almost assuredly not going to be back) with a top-10 receiver, but this is a thin receiver class at the very top once Burden and McMillan are off the board and their bigger issues are on defense, anyway.

11. Dallas Cowboys – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Dallas has to figure out a ton of stuff this offseason, and in my eyes, none are bigger than “how do we keep opposing offenses from moving the ball on us at will?” Sorting out Micah Parsons’ future is important, but so is bolstering the heart of their defensive line, which is just not good enough. Graham could fix that immediately, as he’s the rare gigantic defensive tackle (6’3, 315 pounds) who is disruptive on all three downs and would make it easier for a guy like Parsons to eat off the edge. You can go in a lot of directions here, but Graham is the perfect mix of best player available and fills a need for the Cowboys. 12. Chicago Bears – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State The Bears have to upgrade their line this offseason in front of Caleb Williams. The interior of the line is really the biggest need, but they could use an upgrade at tackle, as well. Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oregon, but was in the mix as one of the top tackles coming into this year after the way he played as a junior in 2023. They addressed the skill positions last year, but this Draft should be all about the trenches (on both sides of the ball) for the Bears.

13. Indianapolis Colts – Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Don’t discount a tight end here, as the Colts do seem like they’re still all-in on Anthony Richardson and that’s the biggest skill position hole on their offense — both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren would be outstanding fits in Indianapolis. But their defense is not great, and Scourton would give them a powerful EDGE who can play the run or the pass, and is big enough (6’4, 285 pounds) that he can line up at defensive tackle in some situations. He’s been a key piece on the Aggie defense this year, and would be a good fit on a Colts defensive line that prioritizes big, physical dudes. 14. Miami Dolphins – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Miami might see both of their safeties leave this offseason, and just generally could use a talent upgrade in the middle of the field. Malaki Starks would provide that, as the Georgia safety is a special player with positional versatility at either safety spot and can play some nickel. Starks flies around at the back end of the Georgia secondary and would bring some needed juice to the Dolphins defense.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame It’s unfortunate that Morrison is out for the year with a hip injury, because he is a fantastic player and would make a Notre Dame defense that might be the best in America even better. He has just about every tool in the toolkit that you want out of a star cornerback, as he’s comfortable manning up opposing receivers or dropping into a zone, and he’s very willing to do what he needs to do against the run. A starting outside corner is going to be high on the list of priorities for the Bucs this offseason, and they manage to get one here. 16. Los Angeles Rams – Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina The Rams would be slightly upset they can’t get Morrison, but then, they’d remember they can get Revel and would be over the moon. If he didn’t tear his ACL before the season, Revel would have a real shot at going in the top-10 this year because of his elite size, athleticism, and competitive nature. Los Angeles desperately needs to come out of the Draft this year with one of the three standout cornerbacks, and while they miss on Johnson and Morrison, Revel fills the need they have, and it won’t shock us if you see a number of comparisons between him and Eagles rookie standout Quinyon Mitchell.

17. San Francisco 49ers – Cameron Williams, OT, Texas The Niners are going to be in a fascinating spot this offseason if things don’t turn around quickly. But whether they are making major changes to personnel or just trying to retool for one more run with this group, adding some talent on the offensive line would be a good idea. Upgrading their right tackle spot would make a ton of sense, and if Williams doesn’t stay another year at Texas (which is in play if he thinks that’d get him a top 5-10 pick next year), he’s a mountain of a man that would likely intrigue John Lynch and company in the Bay. 18. Arizona Cardinals – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State James Conner is a free agent, and the Cardinals have seen the value in having a physical, bruising rushing threat alongside Kyler Murray this season. Well, there’s no one better at that style of running than Ashton Jeanty, and while it’s always a little tricky to find the spot for a running back in the first round, he’s a no-doubt talent. The Cardinals would be thrilled to land him at this spot, and the likely Heisman finalist would be very fun to see alongside Murray in the desert.

19. Atlanta Falcons – James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee At some point, the Falcons will be good at rushing the passer again. It really is stunning just how long it has been since they’ve had a player record double-digit sacks in a season (it hasn’t happened since 2016!), and it’s not going to happen this year barring a miracle, either. They don’t even really pressure quarterbacks. Enter Pearce, who has been a load off the edge for Tennessee over the last two seasons — as of this writing, he has 17 sacks in two years. He could use some polish, but he’d be as good of a bet as Atlanta’s made on a young pass rusher in quite some time. 20. Seattle Seahawks – Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Seattle is gonna be looking for some help up the middle on defense at just about every level this offseason. If the board shakes out this way, Seattle would have to at least consider adding the big fella from Kentucky to bolster the interior of their defensive front, with Jarran Reed a potential free agent departure. Mike MacDonald is going to want to beef up his defense and what better way to do that than adding a 6’6, 344 pound wrecking ball up front, as Walker pops off the screen every time you watch Kentucky.

21. Washington Commanders – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State This is a bit of a luxury pick, but Washington has its face of the franchise under center in Jayden Daniels, and one of his favorite targets is soon-to-be free agent tight end Zach Ertz, who turns 35 this offseason. As such, we’ll give him Warren, who has been the best tight end in college football this year and a remarkably versatile piece for the Nittany Lion offense. He’ll play as a tight end, outside receiver, slot receiver, running back, quarterback, and snap the ball, all in the same game. An offense built around Daniels, Warren, and Terry McLaurin would be one of the most fun in the NFL, and if the Commanders want to challenge the Eagles in the NFC East, they’re going to need guys who will help them win shootouts. 22. Houston Texans – Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State The Texans have two great edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, but their interior line play has left something to be desired. Williams helps anchor the excellent defensive front for Ohio State, as very few teams find room to run in the middle against the Buckeyes this season. Putting the 327-pounder between Hunter and Anderson would help address some of Houston’s problems, and the Texans have shown in the past they want to invest heavily in their defensive line.

23. Denver Broncos – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan One of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year has been the Broncos, which look like they struck gold by picking Bo Nix last year. Their tight end room hasn’t given them much of anything this year — Adam Trautman has nine catches on 15 targets — but as we saw with Jimmy Graham in New Orleans, Sean Payton can do some really fun things with a big time player in that position. Loveland fits that bill. He’s a good blocker for a college tight end who hasn’t been able to show off his effectiveness in the passing game as much this year because of how bad the QB play has been in Ann Arbor. And with no receivers really worth taking here, Denver brings in the best skill position player on the board for their young QB. 24. Los Angeles Chargers – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Wow, crazy, Jim Harbaugh takes one of his former Michigan players, what a shock. Truth be told, if Loveland is on the board, we think Harbaugh himself might sprint to the podium to say his name within 10 seconds of the Chargers getting on the clock, as he would fill a critical need for another pass catcher. Instead, they go with another Michigan Man™ who fills a need in Grant, who moves really well for his size (6’3, 339 pounds) and would know exactly what he needs to do in Jesse Minter’s defense from day one. He can slide right in at nose tackle and make life easier for everyone in the Chargers’ front seven.

25. Baltimore Ravens – Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia The Ravens defense has not been playing at the level folks in Baltimore are accustomed to, and that figures to be the focal point of their offseason. Walker would give the Ravens a really talented and versatile linebacker that they can use as an edge rusher and play off ball some when needed next to fellow Bulldog Roquan Smith. Walker has shown flashes this season, particularly in the Texas game where he had three sacks in a blowout win for the Dawgs, and Baltimore could find plenty of ways to use his talents. 26. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama A real wild card team at the end of the first round right now, the Steelers could be all over the place. One thing they’ll at least have to think about is a quarterback, as they don’t have a long-term answer right now. I’d expect Russell Wilson to be back on a short-term deal, but at this pick, they might consider taking the hyper-talented Milroe and letting him sit and learn some of the finer points of the passing game at the NFL level before throwing him out on the field. Milroe is an S-tier athlete, and the Steelers could get him some touches and action in running packages, where he’d be even more dynamic than Justin Fields is in those spots now.

27. Green Bay Packers – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas In a division that features three opposing teams with a wealth of pass catching options, Green Bay could really stand to upgrade its cornerback room and put someone on the other side of Jaire Alexander, who has also missed some time this year due to injuries. Bolstering their pass rush wouldn’t be a bad idea, either, but Barron is a veteran, battle-tested member of the Longhorn secondary who plays all over the place and would brings some versatility and tenacity to Lambeau. 28. Minnesota Vikings – Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC Aaron Jones has been great for Minnesota on a 1-year rental, but they will likely be looking for a long-term answer at running back next year as they presumably prepare for JJ McCarthy to take over as their starting quarterback. Hampton doesn’t get a lot of discussion because UNC stinks, but he’s a crazy talented back and I think he’s going to be really good in the NFL. The Vikings love using running backs in the pass game, too, and Hampton has 34 catches for 295 yards this season.

29. Cleveland Browns (via PHI) – Carson Beck, QB, Georgia Beck has had a rollercoaster season in Athens, which has led to some reconsidering his position in this Draft. That said, I think by the time we get to April, he’ll be firmly back in the first round conversation thanks to some Pro Day buzz, and this might be too late to get him. If he is still on the board, someone that missed out early on the top two guys would have to look at trading back in to get him, and I think the Browns should seriously consider doing that. Philly is a willing trade-back team and there’s no one particularly exciting here to add for them. Cleveland desperately needs an answer at QB long-term after the disaster that has been Deshaun Watson. Beck had a really bad stretch of turnover-prone games and the decision-making has been questionable at times, but he also makes the kinds of throws that make scouts and coaches go wild. Perhaps the Browns would rather bottom out next year to chase on of the top QBs then — a top guy in the 2026 class if he stays in school another year, Penn State QB Drew Allar, is from northeast Ohio and a childhood Browns fan — but I think someone will look to jump back into the first round to secure Beck if he slides this far. 30. Buffalo Bills – Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon Receiver wouldn’t be a bad course of action for the Bills, but there really isn’t anyone who would step right in and raise the group’s ceiling, plus they can just re-sign Amari Cooper. Instead, let’s have them get a running mate at defensive tackle for Ed Oliver in Harmon, who has been really good for the Ducks this year after transferring in from Michigan State. He’s big, disruptive, plays the run well, and is among Oregon’s leaders in sacks and tackles for loss.