5 Lessons We Learned Watching Kate Upton Float Around In Zero Gravity

Yesterday we shared a couple of shots of Kate Upton from the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue teaser trailer. We thought, “wow, this is a thing people will want to see today!” Then, seemingly a few minutes later, SI put up videos of Kate doing Zero-G flights in a gold bikini with her everything falling out of her everywhere. Great timing, everybody.
Anyway, we’ve done a deep analysis of the clips and come up with five important lessons that can, have been and should be learned from Zero Gravity Kate Upton, and we’d like to share those with you now. We at With Leather consider ourselves to be sort of a Kate Upton Institute Of Higher Learning, and if anybody can gain powerful knowledge from watching a lady try to look sexy while constantly on the cusp of projectile vomiting, it’s us.
First things first, here are the videos:
Here’s what we learned:
1. We Have Seriously Run Out Of Things For Kate Upton To Do
A few years ago, the Internet found out that it really enjoyed watching young Kate Upton do … well, almost anything. Dancing, eating cheeseburgers, dressing like a sexy nun in front of children, taking walking tours of buildings, playing Mario Kart, rapping, acting … seriously, anything.
As far as photoshoots go, we’ve seen her do everything. Sexy sailor? Check. Sexy ringmaster at a sexy circus? Check. Rolling around with puppies? Check. Seriously, once you’ve been filmed riding around naked on a horse you’re starting to get int college student photoshoot ideas and need to call it quits. What else is there to do?
I’m guessing someone at SI went KATE UPTON IN OUTER SPACE and everybody applauded and put her on a Zero G flight, because all of sports journalism’s space travel money went into funding Grantland. I want to see that guy’s notebook of follow-up ideas. KATE UPTON DEEP BENEATH THE SURFACE OF THE OCEAN. KATE UPTON STANDING IN A VOLCANO. KATE UPTON SNEEZING, DRESSED LIKE A PANDA. Maybe we should let Kate Upton hang out at her house and watch TV for a while?
2. This Guy Has The Best Job In The World And Probably Hates Himself
What’s better than being a Kate Upton fluffer? How about being a POV Kate Upton fluffer? How about being a POV KATE UPTON FLUFFER IN SPACE.
It’s also probably the worst job in the world, because how much respect can Kate possibly have for the dude in charge of maximizing how skeevy the photoshoot is? “Yeah, we’re not seeing enough of your boobs. Just gonna unzip this here. Also I’m gonna pat your nipples. You know, for art.”
3. You’ve Got To Put These Videos Up In Order
Kate Upton Zero G #2 has Kate looking as sexy as possible, wearing cool shades and floating around in zero gravity like a boss. She’s perfect. An angel.
Unfortunately, that’s Kate Upton Zero G #2. Kate Upton Zero G #1 is the “fun” video, where we remove all possible glamor by watching Kate stand around frowning in a bath robe until it’s time to shoot, aka “when it’s time for the plane to smash her into its roof and floor repeatedly.” While that’s happening, the camera crew’s yelling asinine shit at her like KEEP THE FACE PRETTY, SWEETIE and MORE WATER while interns crouch in zero gravity, squeezing out sports bottles of Ozarka or whatever at a lady who has to “keep pretty” in the vomitorium.
You’ve gotta give us the illusion first, SI. You can’t say “look how miserable this is” and follow it with “THIS IS YOUR SEXIEST DREAMS.”
4. This Isn’t Going To Make Kate Like Herself Anymore
Not to turn a cheesecake “look at the model in outer space” series of videos into a morose, contemplative thing, but remember last year when Kate revealed that being on the cover of Sports Illustrated made her hate herself
Kate Upton should have been on top of the world when she covered her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in February 2012. Instead, the 21-year-old supermodel felt objectified and ridiculed. “After my first Sports Illustrated cover, I felt terrible about myself for a solid month,” ELLE’s September 2013 cover girl reveals. “Every single guy I met was either married or about to be married, and I felt like I was their bachelor present or something.”
The 5-foot-10 beauty continues, “I’m not a toy, I’m a human. I’m not here to be used. I am a grown woman, and you need to figure your sh-t out.” Even in professional settings, Upton says she’s treated like a stereotypical “dumb blonde.”
I hope you liked this year’s theme of FLOATING BOOBIES.
5. Let’s Keep Kate Upton On The Ground From Now On
Now that you’ve seen her floating around, here’s the flip side cover to this year’s swimsuit issue:
That’s … that’s way better, isn’t it?
Upton in Space > Slow & Hot
I feel like this was a completely missed SI Body paint opportunity…
I feel like the Cover with the three chicks is what the “model industry” wants and the Kate Upton cover is what actual people want.
Kate Upton should pull a megan fox and start taking roles in comedic films
That was called The Three Stooges, and you bite your tongue for suggesting that.
and don’t forget TOWER HEIST
So in WWE terms… the front cover is the Orton/Cena/Batista group and the back cover in Daniel Bryan?
“Don’t forget Tower Heist” might be the worst advice I’ve ever been given. It’s like saying “picture Betty White naked,” NO THANKS I’M GOOD.
I would treat her like a human.
And I’m pretty sure my wife would too.
Really appreciate this post. The main thing I took away from the video was how… I can’t even find the word for it. I found it legitimately depressing. I found myself empathizing with Kate Upton, and the interns who were spraying water at her in their desperate attempts to make the shoot sexier. I dunno. The whole thing just felt strange and sad to me. I don’t know exactly why I feel bad for everyone involved, but I do. It’s almost a satire, having the beautiful blonde woman in a gold bikini being clumsily throttled around in zero g as a sex object surrounded by all these other dorks trying to take pictures of her.
Dont. Kate Upton can say what she wants about hating herself, but the fact is that she is allowing herself to be used. She is signing up for this shit and getting the money and fame. There is a crap ton of other stuff she can do to earn a living, or as pretty as she is she can find a rich dude and live the good life forever without working.
it looked fun floating around and smashing into plane walls and trying your best not to smash your camera while simultaneously taking photos (that actually wasn’t sarcasm) but yea they had to be real bored. the photoshoot was more of a good time to be had than an actual good idea
Should have had alcohol involved. But there might have been much vomiting.
Don’t get the love for her.
she is a beautiful blonde who has large breasts, wears bikinis all the time and is always doing fun stuff
it’s not super hard to figure out even if she’s not your bag
Don’t get the overthinking either.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that!
Is it the breasts thats the turn on? I too didnt get it. My brother was slobbering all over pictures of this girl, and I was like “Dude we live in Florida, go to the beach. You’ll see five of her.”
However I will state that she is indeed pretty and my chances at dating her would be very slim to none, so it’s not like my opinion matters.
Hmm. I guess I just don’t find her very appealing. It takes more than big breasts and an ok face to turn me on.
Hm. I sound like i’m a guy with standards….
Playing the role of Randy Orton, Over Explainer tonight is Brandon Stroud
@bhammer You know how I know you’re gay?
I know, how about big breasts, an OK face and a penchant for throwing a 14″ pony dildo up your sensitive little butt?
Water! That makes sense. I thought they were yelling “We need more butter!”
I learned that bikini tops are the devil.
SI 2015: Kate Upton scratch & sniff cover
Whole time I kept having Archer flashbacks. WOOOOOO DANGER ZONE!
*Lana barf*
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one. For God’s sake, woman, Dramamine!
It makes me sleepy!
What a waste of money.
unless it earns them more money or something…
Well I’m sad to hear that she felt/feels unhappy with how she’s regarded by people. She always looks like she’s enjoying herself, but I guess sometimes that’s just a front. And yeah, bouncing around inside that vomit comet really didn’t look very fun, even if she hadn’t had all those dicks telling her to be prettier. But I guess that’s modeling for you. If you’re not getting stuffed into a corset that transforms all your internal organs into vertically-aligned sausages, you’re ping-ponging between the floor and the ceiling of a hollowed-out airplane fuselage.
Yeah, I don’t get the level of lust that the Internet has for her. Of course she’s gorgeous but…fine, I’ll quit while I’m ahead.
So, ya know most of those guys are…ummm not really into girls, Do you think they’d give that zip or unzip job to me or Otto,,,mm nope
Kinda reminds me of the red carpet event a few years back, where Isaac Mizrahi got to not only fondle but bounce Scarlet Johanssen’s lovely decollatage , I’m sure some one, somewhere has a gif of that momentous occasion, Again she had no problem with it cause he doesn’t really do the girl thing.