A Double-Amputee Kid Got A Chance To Run The Citi Field Bases With David Wright And It Is EMOTIONS

16-year old Queens native James Lozano has hard a hard life: he’s a Mets fan. He’s also a double amputee who lost both of his legs to a medical condition when he was eight months old, but he’s never let that stop him from dreaming big, or from being as sad about baseball everyone else. Jokes about the Mets, everybody.
Anyway, what’s serious and important is this clip from Bleacher Report of James meeting his hero David Wright, getting to mess around on in the infield at Citi Field and living his dream of running the bases. I had to preface this with tired jokes about the Mets because it’s already been an emotional week and man, it’s still Wednesday.
This is amazing, though. No jokes. Check it out and feel your heart swell a few sizes.
Awesome story, needed my allergy medicine. The kid has a wonderful perspective and outlook on life.
And not sure I can respect and admire David Wright more than I do. He’s a world-class act. I love his attitude, his respect for the game and how he carries himself on and off the field.
That poor kid. He has to live with being a Mets fan for his whole life.
Wow! Amazing.