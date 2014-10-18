A Ref Called A Bizarre Penalty Based Entirely On A Player’s Emotional State

Referees now have the power to call penalties based on a player’s mental state. We’re evolving everyone! Watch this ref’s call during today’s game between Maryland and Iowa.
And just go ahead and save this screencap for eternity.
“Penalty, offense, number 15. He knew he wasn’t really bringing it and it showed. Half the distance to the goal line. Repeat 2nd down.”
“Penalty, defense, number eighty-nine. Unsportsmanlike jazz hands to the face. Ten seconds will be added to the curtain call, first down.”
At least he wasn’t giving him the business.
The penalty was not at all “entirely based on the player’s emotional state.” While the “in disgust” was a bit odd for the referee to say, a player removing his helmet is a penalty. I know you’re not a sports site, but come on. It would have taken you 2 seconds to look that penalty up. Google is your friend.
It was a joke. But thanks for teaching us the rules WHale.
15 Yard Penalty for excessively hard eye roll.
No problem, Andy. Maybe next time I can give you a lesson in joke delivery…
Please do, you stand-up comedian commenter you.
I don’t have to be a stand-up comedian to recognize a poor attempt at satire (or at least poor execution). It’s safe to assume you won’t be writing for the Onion anytime soon.
You did say you’d tell him how to deliver a joke.
Now make us laugh, clown.
