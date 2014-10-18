A Ref Called A Bizarre Penalty Based Entirely On A Player’s Emotional State

Senior Editor
10.18.14 10 Comments

Referees now have the power to call penalties based on a player’s mental state. We’re evolving everyone! Watch this ref’s call during today’s game between Maryland and Iowa.

And just go ahead and save this screencap for eternity.

Around The Web

TAGSIOWAMARYLANDTERRIBLE REFEREES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP