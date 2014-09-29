A Stripper Got Drunk And Did What Strippers Do…During An Australian League Football Game

Meet Heather McCartney, a Scottish stripper who had a grand ole time at at an Australian League Football game over the weekend. As fans watched the ending of Hawthorn-Sydney, McCartney began taking off all her clothes, giving everyone outside the corporate suite a view they won’t soon forget.
When police finally made their way to the suite, a drunk McCartney fought back, kicking and biting officers. She was arrested and released after paying a $300 fine.
“It was a bet: I said if Hawthorn win, I’m getting naked. They won, and I got naked,” she told the Herald Sun. “What a f—ing day, it was great.”
One man who claimed to be in the box said McCartney was hired to attend and promised double pay if she “got naked and cheered in front of “everyone”.
During her out-of-control antics, she kicked and punched police who tried to arrest her, attacking one with a high heel and biting another on the finger. “F— off, I don’t have to tell you anything, you f—ing retard,” she yelled before hitting one officer in the face.
For what it’s worth, the company who leased the suite said they did not pay her to perform. Good to know that Ms. McCartney’s doing this pro-bono. Or is it pro-boner? I get confused sometimes. Anyway, the AFL is not happy about the incident and is launching an investigation. As we all know, naked ladies in a corporate suite kinda, maybe make your league look trashy.
I’m so confused – she’s Scottish, but the incident happened at an Australian Football League game? Do they play AFL games in Scotland, or was she seeing the world? Dammit, now I’m going to have to click the source link.
“Australian” Football is a game. It’s odd that it has Australian in the name but it’s played all over the world, commonwealth countries and America mostly.
@Twinkie The Kid That’d be Australian RULES Football. This is the Australian Football League, which is shockingly based in Australia. I actually read the source link, which is how I determined that it did in fact happen in Australia, and that the stripper has a home in the Gold Coast in spite of being from Scotland.
For the readers elsewhere, some context (aka the TL;DR version):
1) The “AFL game” was the Grand Final – the equivalent to the Superbowl/Stanley Cup/Insert Relevant Local End-of-Season Spectacular. 97k fans got off their collective faces (not much when compared to said other sporting events, but kind of a big deal).
3) Also, the Instagram pic? It’s a shirt you get for appearing in “Picture” a local skin mag.
4) Also, the Australian Football League is the association that governs the Australian Rules football teams. League football is a type of rugby so, intentionally or not, there’s the confusion of two sports – similar name, different rules, teams etc.
AFL is nothing at all like rugby.
It is game where most of the advancing is done by kicking, the only way to score is by kicking, it’s played on a round field and was developed as a way to keep cricketers in shape during the offseason.
Meet Heather McCartney, a Scottish stripper
@ExtraSloppy.And where do you come from?You think this is exclusive to Australia?For starters, she wasn’t even Australian.If you’re from the US, why do your fans riot when they WIN a championship? i.e La Lakers in 2009 and 2010.Canada ,where canuck fans riot win lose or draw.or the Uk where opposing soccer(football) fans regularly bash each other senseless.Stay classy yourself.
