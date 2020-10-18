It’s been a little more than five years since Key & Peele went off the air, but the beloved Comedy Central sketch comedy show starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele still pops up every now and then. The latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon while the Green Bay Packers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers made his way into the end zone on what, at first glance, looked like a seven-yard scamper for a score.

Rodgers then took some inspiration from Hingle McCringleberry, a football player depicted by Key who appeared in a handful of pigskin-related sketches. One was an excessive celebration sketch when McCringleberry kept pushing the limit on how many times he can pump his hips in celebration of a score.

After he scored on Sunday, Rodgers made sure to learn from McCringleberry’s mistake and only pumped twice.

Aaron Rodgers took a hard hit in the end zone, then he immediately got up and hit them with a "double pump." Absolute savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/fjDOyKSnrz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2020

The issue that popped up here had nothing to do with the number of pumps — as the rule book says, two is fine — but rather with where Rodgers went down. Upon further review, it was determined that he was down just short of the end zone, meaning the six points got taken off the board. Aaron Jones ended up punching it in on the next play, but he didn’t dive into the Key & Peele bag of tricks to celebrate or anything.