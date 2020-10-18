Fox
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Broke Out A ‘Key + Peele’ Celebration For A Touchdown That Didn’t Count

TwitterAssociate Editor

It’s been a little more than five years since Key & Peele went off the air, but the beloved Comedy Central sketch comedy show starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele still pops up every now and then. The latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon while the Green Bay Packers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers made his way into the end zone on what, at first glance, looked like a seven-yard scamper for a score.

Rodgers then took some inspiration from Hingle McCringleberry, a football player depicted by Key who appeared in a handful of pigskin-related sketches. One was an excessive celebration sketch when McCringleberry kept pushing the limit on how many times he can pump his hips in celebration of a score.

After he scored on Sunday, Rodgers made sure to learn from McCringleberry’s mistake and only pumped twice.

The issue that popped up here had nothing to do with the number of pumps — as the rule book says, two is fine — but rather with where Rodgers went down. Upon further review, it was determined that he was down just short of the end zone, meaning the six points got taken off the board. Aaron Jones ended up punching it in on the next play, but he didn’t dive into the Key & Peele bag of tricks to celebrate or anything.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×