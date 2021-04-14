Aaron Rodgers’ stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! will come to an end on Friday, April 16. His aspirations of hosting the show beyond these two weeks are pretty well-documented, but should that not come to fruition, Rodgers has obviously had a blast standing at the podium where the late Alex Trebek once stood for decades.

Speaking of that podium, Rodgers shared an image to his Instagram account that highlighted how he’s used sticky notes at the podium to keep himself on track. Rodgers kept six notes on the podium to give himself little pointers that have helped him along the way — five of them are notes from himself (with one of them being a nod to Paul Rudd in Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and the sixth is from the show’s stage manager, who wanted Rodgers to make sure that he did not do anything particularly embarrassing while filming.

Rodgers has been open about how much prep work he put into making sure he was ready to host, so it probably isn’t a huge surprise that he’s got little reminders all over the place about how he can make sure he does this as well as possible. Having said that, he’d probably prefer it if the contestants knew a little more about the Packers.