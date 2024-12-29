Adam Copeland Returned With FTR At AEW Worlds End

Adam Copeland has been absent from AEW since breaking his tibia in May during his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match, while FTR was announced as “not medically cleared” at least through the new year. Business picked up for AEW during Saturday night’s main event, when the Death Riders held their grip on the future of AEW with a World Championship victory for Jon Moxley and Copeland made his much-anticipated return.

The Death Riders numbers are too great with Jay White being so close to getting the win! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@orangecassidy | @JayWhiteNZ | @JonMoxley | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/p2rRq18o9m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

After some outside interference by Wheeler Yuta helped Moxley earn the pin on Jay White the retain the championship, the Death Riders began a post-match beatdown on White. FTR’s music suddenly hit and Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made their way to the entrance ramp before the lights went out and Copeland’s music hit. FTR hit the ring, first taking out Claudio Castagnoli, then hitting the Shatter Machine on Yuta. Copeland then stood face to face with Moxley before dropping him with a spear.

Copeland then knocked a bar out of a steel chair and used it to pull Moxley back in a modified crossface until Castagnoli made the save. Copeland then announced he and FTR are back to take out the Death Riders, with a trios match announced for next week’s Fight For the Fallen in Asheville, North Carolina.

Fight for the Fallen will mark AEW’s debut simulcast on TBS, while streaming live at the same time on Max.