Adam Sandler Wanted Travis Kelce To Play His Son In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Adam Sandler is officially reprising his role as Happy Gilmore in a long-awaited Netflix sequel to the 1996 movie that became one of the Sandman’s most beloved comedies. There’s not a ton of firm information about the movie right now, but we do know a few folks that will be part of the cast, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce will make a cameo appearance in the movie after manifesting it by saying he’d do anything to be a part of the sequel. While it sounds like Kelce’s role in the actual film will be making a cameo appearance as himself, Sandler says they initially kicked around the idea of having Kelce playing a very different role. Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce for the season premiere of their New Heights podcast (which is now owned by Amazon after they inked a $100 million deal), and said when they started writing the script they thought it’d be hilarious if they got Kelce to play Happy Gilmore’s son.

“We were talking about you playing my son literally like six months ago,” Sandler told Travis. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby how funny that would be. Just a badass.”

It would be a great bit if the 6’5 Kelce showed up as Happy’s son, and perhaps they can still make it happen as Travis has been working on his Happy Gilmore swing that had Sandler quite impressed. Like any weekend golfer, Sandler was amazed (and infuriated) by how far Kelce can hit the ball — “consistently 320 yards” — and it seems like we might see Kelce hit some bombs on the bit screen whenever Happy Gilmore 2 finally is complete.