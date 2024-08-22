Travis Kelce is a pretty popular guy right now. In addition to his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he has a case for being the greatest tight end in NFL history, he’s becoming an increasingly big celebrity off the field, whether that’s because of his relationship with Taylor Swift or his media career, primarily as the co-host of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason.

Increasingly, Kelce has appeared on screen. Whether that meant hosting Saturday Night Live, appearing on the series Grotesquerie, or taking over “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?”, Kelce is a busy man. And now, he’s getting ready to appear on the big screen, with Adam Sandler revealing in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon that Kelce is going to be in Happy Gilmore 2.

“You know, Travis Kelce really wants to be part of this,” Fallon said to Sandler at the 6:02 mark of the video atop this post. “He’s talked about it on his podcast.”

“Yes, Travis, he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler replied. “He’s gonna come by, very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy, and funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”

Additionally, Variety reported that Kelce is in talks to star in the upcoming action-comedy “Loose Cannons,” although there aren’t many details out there about the project outside of “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski serving as its producer.