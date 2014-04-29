Adam Silver Expected To ‘Drop Nukes’ On Donald Sterling In Press Conference

NBA Commissioner and Wallace and Gromit character Adam Silver is holding a press conference at 2 PM ET to address the league’s investigation of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, and word on the street is that he’s really going to bring the pain. It was reported earlier that the NBA’s attorneys have validated the audio recordings first obtained by TMZ and then Deadspin, and they have confirmed that it’s definitely Sterling complaining to V. Stiviano about her bringing black men like Magic Johnson to Clippers games.
So what can Silver possibly announce that could effectively level a strong enough response that proves that there’s no place for Sterling’s bullsh*t and blatant racism in today’s NBA? Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote this morning that Sterling’s peers in the owner community and league front office seem to think that Silver has his finger on the NBA’s version of the button.
Several league officials – including owners and Board of Governors members – told Yahoo Sports they believe Silver has been studying the nuclear option on Sterling: a provision in the NBA’s bylaws that would allow Silver to summon a vote of league owners to strip Sterling of his ownership. The NBA would run the Clippers until the team could be sold.
Minimally, Silver could implement these penalties on Sterling: a one-year suspension, a $1 million fine and an assignment to counseling. For all the years former commissioner David Stern let Sterling slide, there’s a strong belief Stern simply feared Sterling in the courts. Sterling is an attorney – he loves litigation – and Stern feared Sterling would become Al Davis to his Pete Rozelle. (Via Yahoo! Sports)
David Stern afraid of someone? Unlikely. That man acted like he had balls made of hornet’s nests. But like Woj, ESPN’s Godfather of NBA Coverage, Bill Simmons, has also heard rumblings of nuclear protocol, which would mean that Silver is definitely bringing the ultimate swag to the podium at 2 PM.
There’s also that whole matter of the audio recordings that reveal what a colossal racist d*ckhead that Sterling is. That’s probably not going to make him any friends in a courtroom, although I’m no legal expert and don’t know how any of that stuff works. Either way, you can watch Silver’s press conference at 2 PM on NBA.com’s live feed, and I’ll be updating accordingly with whatever figurative mushroom stamps he drops on Sterling’s forehead.
UPDATE 5: Donald Sterling is banned for life from any association with the Clippers and the NBA, effective immediately, per Adam “Cojones” Silver. “Mr. Sterling’s views simply have no place in the NBA.”
I would just let the guy’s franchise bleed to death. Sponsors are backing away fast and I can imagine season ticket holders doing the same. Players won’t play for him so free agents won’t come and current players probably won’t re-sign.
Hell. can they declare all of his players free agents after this year? It may be fun to watch him have to offer a max contract to a D league player just to meet the salary floor.
I don’t buy the whole “free agents won’t sign with the Clippers while he’s owner” bit. There’s only 30 teams in the league with minimal roster space and a guy offering millions of dollars. The very top free agents? Eh, probably not. But the 2nd tier and below guys? Let’s put it this way: no one boycotted signing with the Clippers when he refused to rent his property to Hispanics and black people because “they smell”.
I agree with IrishCream, but the other problem with basically giving all players on the Clippers roster the ability to become free agents in July is this: That’s one hell of a severe way to punish long time, and long-suffering, Clippers fans who were just now seeing their team actually playing well enough to contend for a title. I say that as a Lakers fan who, naturally, would enjoy the Clippers returning to the cellar of the league, but not because of this.
Stern had a gigantic ego, but he was also very smart. You can’t win a pissing contest with a crazy person. Silver is going to use this to put his stamp on the league, but he very well could be biting off more than he can chew. It will be fun to watch it play out either way.
I still think that the emperor is always standing in the shadows, helping his protege along.
