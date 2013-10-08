Adrienne Bosh’s Baby Shower Is Just About The Most Ridiculous Thing You’ll Ever See

For as much as we’ve had our fun with Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (AKA The Boshtrich) in the past, he genuinely seems like one of the nicest and most down-to-Earth guys in the NBA. Now, am I saying that because he recently appeared in an episode of Parks and Recreation, and that’s good enough to make me like anyone? Possibly. But I’m also basing that on how much he and his wife, Adrienne, seem to be happy and in love, which makes them like the complete opposite of Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian.

They apparently also love the bejesus out of their friends and kids, because Adrienne posted some pictures of her “Parisian Princess” themed baby shower and I don’t want to sound like a jerk or anything, but my friends who have had kids are lousy at throwing baby showers. Forget the Neiman Marcus gift cards and Chanel gift bags that Adrienne gave out, look at all this cake!

In all, Adrienne had 12 different cakes for her guests, as well as a variety of other desserts. I’m getting diabetes just thinking about it. Then, of course, there was the other fancy crap.

So yeah, big shout out to my friends who gave out shot glasses and pre-printed thank you cards.