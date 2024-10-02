AEW Announces Its New Rights Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery

AEW has officially signed a new multi-year rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to AEW’s press release, AEW Dynamite and Collision will remain on TBS and TNT, respectively, but they’ll stream live simultaneously on Max for U.S. subscribers and later be available on demand. The deal includes enhanced distribution rights across social media in addition to new AEW programming on linear and digital platforms.

AEW’s live pay-per-views will also be available on Max in 2025 at a discounted price per event.

“We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan, per the release. “This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”

The agreement is reportedly valued at $150 million per year “when all elements are taken into account,” according to Variety.

AEW’s new agreement comes after months of speculation around the next steps for the promotion’s digital rights. Wednesday night will serve as the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite on TBS and likely the backdrop of a public announcement.