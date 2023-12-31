The Devil Revealed Himself After Samoa Joe Beat MJF At AEW Worlds End

Samoa Joe choked out MJF to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AEW Worlds End at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Joe controlled the match early on, beating down the champ and eventually dropping him with a Muscle Buster on the apron. Joe and MJF exchanged arm bar attempts before a ref bump led to the champion hitting Joe with a low blow on the top rope. MJF carried Joe on his shoulders across the ring and laid him out with an F-5.

MJF demanded the Dynamite diamond ring from Adam Cole at ringside when Joe caught him in the Coquina Clutch and the referee called for the bell as he put the champ to sleep.

The loss comes after Wednesday night Dynamite, where MJF dropped the tag titles after his replacement partner, Joe, was unable to make his way to the ring. Instead, the Devil’s Masked Men hit the Heat Seeker to pin him. Joe eventually limped to the ring, but turned on MJF with a chair shot before closing the show and setting up his main event tilt with the champ.

After the bell, Cole hopped in to the ring to console MJF before the Devil’s Masked Men jumped into the ring and attacked the former champion. After the lights went out, Cole revealed himself to be the Devil, with the Kingdom, Wardlow, and Rodrick Strong as his henchmen. They beat down MJF as the new group celebrated in the ring as the show went off the air.