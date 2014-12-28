All The Jim Harbaugh Meltdown GIFs You Need In Your Life

Jim Harbaugh’s been in the news lately, maybe you’ve about heard about it. His days in San Francisco are likely over after today’s game and his return to Michigan is all but inevitable.
I’ve spent the last few years making Jim Harbaugh GIFs, I’ve spent the last few years capturing his every meltdown as a Niners coach.
Here are some of my favorites.
I guess this is better than the Belichick/Parcells personality… although it does look very childish. Hey, remember that thing about the handshake with Jim Schwartz? That was fun.
As big an asshat as the guy is on the sideline his teams up until this year didn’t just win but made it to championship games. The 9ers organization are about to put there team back to the years of Singletary level dysfunction.
wot?
JD McCoy’s bad is INTENSE!!!
*Slow Clap*
If the Chicago Bears were smart, they would go after their former draft pick and QB Jim Harbaugh.
*if*
They forgot this one, from our last game with the Saints… LOL…
[cdn3.vox-cdn.com]
Or this one… lol…
[cdn3.sbnation.com]