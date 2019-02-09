Get Prepared For The Alliance Of American Football, Which Debuts On Saturday Night

Associate Editor
02.09.19

Getty Image

There’s a gigantic void in the football calendar. Once an NFL season comes to an end on the first Sunday in February, fans of the spot have to go months before any college or professional games occur. There’s the NFL Draft, and training camps, and the preseason, and spring games for college teams, but there’s no football with any sort of stakes for half a year.

Basically, there’s a big ol’ gap in which an upstart football league could try satiate the desire fans have to watch real, live games during the offseason. The folks behind the Alliance of American Football agree, and as such, the nascent league will make its debut on Saturday evening.

What is the AAF? Well, it’s a professional football league founded by producer and director Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian, the longtime general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. It includes a whole lot of names that you know, whether they be players, coaches, or executives. Here’s a video.

Around The Web

TAGSAAF

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 day ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 4 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP