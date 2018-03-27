A Louisiana Couple Used A Live Alligator For A Gender Reveal Video

03.27.18

Facebook

Facebook is a great place to share the important things with your friends and family. A new job opportunitiny, an incendiary opinion or even critical biographical information that can help political operatives, all there for the taking thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s social media network.

But the true duty of Facebook is by now well established: assigning a gender to an unborn child. These babies are either pink or blue, definitely no exceptions, and we need some kind of Rube Goldberg contraption to help drag this whole thing out.

Or, if you live in Louisiana, you fill a hollowed-out watermelon with some colored goo and toss it into an alligator’s mouth. That’s what one couple did in this spectacular video that should absolutely be replicated by anyone who lives in the same ecosystem as these majestic reptiles and has the training to do so without letting the alligator eat them.

