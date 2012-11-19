Dana White On Anderson Silva Vs. Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’ll Make This Fight’

As we were watching UFC 154 on Saturday night, making hilarious quips and cyber high-fiving because we’re all awesome bros and babes, there was some excitement and chatter about something that wasn’t happening in the ring and in no way related to Brittney Palmer’s body. UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida were on hand to watch the highly-anticipated and much-celebrated return of welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Silva’s presence of course begged the question: “Yo, is he gonna challenge GSP?”
And the answer, as we all learned, was “Nah”. It turns out that Silva and Machida were in Canada to film a movie with Steven Seagal, which sounds horribly awesome and I can’t wait to see it when it goes straight to Laser Disc, which Seagal invented, by the way. But don’t let that discourage you from thinking that Silva vs. St-Pierre will happen, because Silva is at least saying all the right things.
“I have my plans. First, the people are talking Anderson and St-Pierre,” Silva said at Bell Centre before the start of UFC 154. “Now the people are talking Anderson and Jon Jones.
“My first goal is the Georges St-Pierre fight, the superfight. And the second goal, maybe Jon Jones. I don’t know.
“This is not my decision. This is Dana White’s decision.” (Via ESPN)
Obviously, White wants to make this fight happen, but it’s going to be up to Silva, because after he finishes this film – I’m just going to assume that the title is Front Kicks for Revenge* – he’s going on vacation. Oh, and GSP is probably going to spend a few weeks in a giant tub of ice. The earliest this fight would happen would be in May, but Silva also only has two fights remaining on his UFC contract, and as USA Today points out, Silva’s probably bringing this up because he wants to remind White that he’ll be expecting a ton of money on his next contract. Either way, Dana White’s words: “I’ll make this fight.”
That said, if this is all just Silva positioning for more cash, White and Co. couldn’t go wrong if they gave Johny Hendricks that fight that he earnestly begged for after his knockout win over win over Martin Kampmann.
*It’s actually called Tapped.
Wanna see Okie vs. Quebecois
Oh and Seagal has to be ringside when they fight. That’s my mandatory stipulation.
But he might lose all track of space and time and forget when the fight is. Or where the fight is.
And he has to call GSP “Fuck Nuts” and speak both French and Portuguese when Joe Rogan asks him questions.
I’d love to see somebody show up and Ryback Anderson Silva at this point, just to see what the world would do.
Chaos and insanity like when Werdum tapped Fedor. Of course, there was a decent amount of that during Silva/Sonnen 1.
Anderson Silva is the HHH of the UFC. He’s not jobbing to anyone.
He could get Bones’d. Medium chance of a Weidman-ing, I wouldn’t mind a Belchering (Best/Worst tattoo in the MMA world)
YOU GOTS WWE IN MAH EM EM EH!
to be fair, ken shamrock gots em em eh in everyone’s dub-dub-eff like 15 years ago.
I’m sorry, I’ve got a way of Tensai’ing every conversation I’m a part of.
@Brandon: By which you mean you bring about the sweet, merciful end of the Funkasaurus to every conversation.
i don’t mind the co-mingling of the “sports” since in my daily life I basically do the same thing.
“Oh, you like chocolate? You know who else has an opinion about chocolate? Idiot MMA-mans, Nick Diaz! Let me tell you his story!”
FYI, Seagal only invented laser disc because he needed 20 of something cooler looking than boards to smash his fist through.
Your photoshop skillz never cease to amaze me, Burnsy. Well done, sir!
I’ve gotta add that the bruised St. Pierre picture is pretty much the best.
“BUT YOU DON’T GET CANS FROM BURGER KING!” – thought pulsating in my really fatty fat tubbo brain
Maybe not in NORTH America, but Silva is the King of South American Burgers. Besides, if he asks for a can of Pepsi, are you going to deny him?
Plus he did make the effort to wear a Burger King shirt for his meal. He’s earned it.
I’d rather see Silva fight Jon Jones than GSP. I think Silva would destroy Georges. I think Jones would beat Silva, but it’d be a better fight.
I’m not big on super-fights to begin with, but I think Jones/Silva would be a closer/better match than Silva/St. Pierre.
But really, I wanna see Hendricks/St. Pierre, Weidman (Or Belcher, yay Alan)/Silva and Hendo (Or Gustaffson)/Jones.