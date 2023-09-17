While the Indianapolis Colts dropped their opener to the Jaguars, there was still a sense of optimism in Indy thanks to the play of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. His dynamic abilities as both a passer and a runner were on display against Jacksonville, and going into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with Houston, there was excitement about the long-term outlook at the quarterback position for the Colts for the first time since Andrew Luck’s departure.

Richardson picked up where he left off against Houston, completing 6-of-10 passes for 56 yards and rushing for 35 yards and a pair of touchdowns to push the Colts out to a 21-10 lead in the first half.

Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game! 📺: #INDvsHOU on FOX⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/QfJYDVcoD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Unfortunately, the second of those rushing touchdowns saw Richardson get hit as he reached the goal line causing him to fall backwards and bounce the back of his head off of the turf as he flipped over.

Here is what happened after Anthony Richardson’s second TD run. He’s now being evaluated for a concussion. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/36hScyQFuI — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 17, 2023

Richardson would later leave the game with the training staff to be evaluated for a head injury, and later in the second quarter, the Colts officially announced Richardson did have a concussion and his day was done.

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. #INDvsHOU — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2023

Gardner Minshew took over for the Colts and is one of the more solid backup options in the NFL, but it’s certainly a concern for Richardson to suffer a concussion in just his second game and the Colts will certainly want to take a patient approach to their hopeful franchise quarterback going forward with a head injury.