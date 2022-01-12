Antonio Brown became a free agent in just about the weirdest way imaginable. Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut the productive wide receiver on the heels of a highly-publicized incident in which Brown, after an argument on the team’s sideline during the game against the New York Jets, ripped off his pads, ran through the end zone without a shirt on, interacted with the crowd, and left the stadium altogether.

Calling it bizarre is an understatement, and that’s before we get to the part where Brown straight up just got a ride from someone into New York City after it all happened. There is a pretty major disagreement about what happened — Brown, who is adamant he was cut and did not quit on the team, claimed he was too injured to play despite being cleared, while the Bucs claim he never said anything about being injured that badly. But a few days removed, Brown concedes that the manner in which things went down was a bit much.

“It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” Brown told TMZ as he was about to embark on an evening of doing stuff with Kanye West.

It’s unclear if Brown will get another shot in the NFL. As for the Bucs, they’ll begin their postseason on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.