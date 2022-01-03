Sunday was a wild day in the NFL, with some sensational finishes across the league, most notably the Bengals kicking a last second field goal to beat the Chiefs in a shootout and the Bucs keeping their hopes for the No. 1 seed alive with a comeback victory over the Jets on the road.

However, the story of the Bucs game was not the comeback and game-winning touchdown from Tom Brady to Cyril Grayson, but the receiver who wasn’t on the field to end the game. Antonio Brown walked off the field after a tantrum on the sideline that saw him rip off his shoulder pads and jersey, throw his undershirt and gloves into the crowd, and then bounce through the end zone waving to the crowd, all while the Bucs were on the field.

After the game, Bruce Arians was clearly not happy with the situation, refusing to speak about the situation beyond saying Brown is “no longer a Buc,” while Tom Brady said he hopes Brown can get himself right off the field so he can continue his career in another stop. As for Brown, he won’t be going back to his Florida home immediately.

A photo of Brown standing outside MetLife Stadium on his phone with his suitcase waiting on a car to pick him up went viral, as storming out doesn’t quite work as well on the road when you arrived on a team bus and don’t have a car there.

The driver of said car posted a video of he and Brown driving from the Meadowlands into New York City, as Brown no longer needed to find his way back to Tampa on the team plane and will apparently be hitting the city instead.

Antonio Brown has been picked up from MetLife and is in the city with NYC driver Danny Chalet (IG Dannyboyhustlehard) pic.twitter.com/VXhdNNkpYp — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 2, 2022

Brown’s tenure in Tampa has officially come to an end, but it remains to be seen if this will also close the book on his NFL career as a whole. For now, he doesn’t seem too worried about that as he ventures off into New York City.