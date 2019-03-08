Antonio Brown Pumped The Brakes On A Bills Trade In An Instagram Comment Section

03.08.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The Buffalo Bills are swinging for the fences, closing in on a deal to trade for disgruntled Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. It fills a gigantic need for Buffalo by going out and getting perhaps the best player in the league at that position. There’s just one problem: According to Brown, this isn’t actually happening.

The official NFL Instagram account posted a picture of Brown, bringing word of the news reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

This, obviously, is par for the course, but the unusual part came in the comment section for the deal. Brown showed up and said the worst possible combination of words to refute the report, indicating that he’s not actually going to Buffalo.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAntonio BrownBUFFALO BILLSNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

