Getty Image

This training camp was supposed to be an important one for the Oakland Raiders, as the team hoped to build chemistry between quarterback Derek Carr and their new star receiver Antonio Brown.

Unfortunately, a freak foot injury has kept Brown from practicing since July 30, when he was looked at by team doctors who were trying to determine why his foot was blistering and peeling. As it turns out, the mysterious injury was caused by a cryotherapy mishap in France, in which Brown entered a cryotherapy chamber without the proper footwear and suffered frostbite on his feet.

Chris Simms of PFT Live first reported the cause of the injury, with ESPN confirming via their own sources that the very bizarre story was indeed true.

Oakland Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown’s mysterious foot injury is the result of extreme frostbite caused by a cryotherapy machine, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Brown was not wearing appropriate footwear when he entered the cryotherapy chamber last month in France and burned his feet, leaving them frostbitten, according to the source.

This is the type of injury usually reserved for baseball players, who seem the most prone to suffering serious injuries in the strangest ways possible. The good news is that the frostbite isn’t supposed to bother Brown long term, but every day he has to miss practice is another delay in he and Carr getting the reps needed for them to become the type of quarterback-receiver tandem the Raiders envisioned when they dealt for Brown this offseason.