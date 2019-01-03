Antonio Brown Was A Hippo On the First Episode Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Twitter

Perhaps Antonio Brown’s current drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers is all a ruse to help a hippo get some play on Fox Broadcast Network. The Steelers wideout, who apparently skipped a must-win game in order for the Steelers to make the playoffs, is playing out an interpersonal issue with his teammates that may put him on a new team come the start of the 2019 regular season.

Brown is currently embattled in a weird conflict with the Steelers, and he reportedly has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh. But Brown is also making a splash of another sort on Thursday, giving viewers at home a surprise when he showed up as the first unveiled participant on the Fox singing show ‘The Masked Singer.’

The show, if you are unaware, has masked singers competing on a reality show where eventually we will learn who is actually singing the songs we are hearing. This is the video the hippo character, later revealed to be Brown, taped before the his performance.