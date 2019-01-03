Antonio Brown Was A Hippo On the First Episode Of ‘The Masked Singer’

01.02.19 5 mins ago

Twitter

Perhaps Antonio Brown’s current drama with the Pittsburgh Steelers is all a ruse to help a hippo get some play on Fox Broadcast Network. The Steelers wideout, who apparently skipped a must-win game in order for the Steelers to make the playoffs, is playing out an interpersonal issue with his teammates that may put him on a new team come the start of the 2019 regular season.

Brown is currently embattled in a weird conflict with the Steelers, and he reportedly has requested a trade out of Pittsburgh. But Brown is also making a splash of another sort on Thursday, giving viewers at home a surprise when he showed up as the first unveiled participant on the Fox singing show ‘The Masked Singer.’

The show, if you are unaware, has masked singers competing on a reality show where eventually we will learn who is actually singing the songs we are hearing. This is the video the hippo character, later revealed to be Brown, taped before the his performance.

Around The Web

TAGSAntonio BrownPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP