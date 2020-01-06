A contestant from The Bachelor became one of the most famous people to win a million dollars on a daily fantasy sports contest, but immediately drew scrutiny from the betting community. Jade Roper Tolbert, who competed on season 19 of The Bachelor and later the second edition of Bachelor In Paradise, shared on social media at the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend that she’d won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest.

The win nets her a top prize of $1 million, but as news spread of the reality TV celebrity’s win, fantasy players accused her and husband Tanner Tolbert of cheating their way to the windfall. Tanner, of course, appeared on Season 11 and Season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, where the two met. Appearing on these shows often provides contestants a huge follower base on social media for a post-Bachelor influencer life, which is where the trouble started for the two gamblers. Word of the win spread through Bachelor fans who follow the robust online community of former contestants and their spouses on Instagram and Twitter, and on Sunday Roper Tolbert acknowledged that, yes, she’s the one who won big.

Doesn’t even feel real over here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAAAT. 🤯🥳🥳🥳😵 https://t.co/7yMFZtI4Au — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

Hahaha that’s me! And Tanner told me I shouldn’t play DK Metcalf! 🤣🤪 https://t.co/Ry25Kuq4k9 — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

DraftKings, aware of her influence in the Online Bachelor Ecosystem, tweeted a reply to Roper Tolbert with some Bachelor terminology.

That tweet was later deleted, however, after accusations appeared that the Bachelor duo may have cheated their way to a win.

So what’s going on here? Daily fantasy sports are like regular fantasy sports, but for a single week of action and not an entire season. That’s pretty obvious, right? But DraftKings and other daily fantasy sites have certain rules about the number of lineup combinations you can play in their contests. The reasoning here is pretty clear, too: if you submit a high number of unique entries you have a much higher chance of hitting the exact lineup you need to win big. In this case, DraftKings allows 150 lineups per account.