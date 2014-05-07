Bad British Commentary Took On An Astros Game And The Result Is Cheeky

05.07.14

Bad British Commentary is one of the greatest things on the Internet, and I say that as someone who has a terrible habit of proclaiming something “the greatest thing on the Internet” on a weekly basis. Hyperbole be damned, because Bad British Commentary is back to take on a recent game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, and these videos just don’t ever get old. In fact, if there was an entire network that showed all kinds of sporting events with this guy calling the action, I’d pay whatever it costs in addition to my standard Uverse bill, and then I’d call and complain about something so they’d waive the cost.

