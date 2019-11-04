Getty Image

Baker Mayfield Shaved His Handlebar Mustache Right After Losing To The Broncos

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to be an AFC playoff contender this year, with Baker Mayfield coming off a strong rookie season, the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the receiving corps, and a defense that was very solid a year ago.

At the midway point of the season, Cleveland is 2-6 and seems no closer to the postseason than they have been for over a decade. The offense has sputtered, with Mayfield struggling with turnovers, the defense has been inconsistent, and, team-wide, penalties and management mistakes have plagued them. It’s been a bad season that got worse on Sunday in Denver, where they lost to the 2-5 Broncos who were starting Brandon Allen for the first time in his career.

Prior to the game, Mayfield had rolled up in a handlebar mustache, looking to find some mojo by serving looks on the field, in hopes of serving up some touchdowns as well.

That didn’t happen, and at some point between the game ending and his postgame presser, Mayfield showed up with the handlebars trimmed away, looking like John Candy from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

Twitter naturally had lots of fun with Mayfield’s postgame look, firing up the “Who He Look Like?” machine for a good old fashioned roast.

Tune in next week for Browns-Bills where the loser is placed on a barge and set adrift in the middle of Lake Erie, never to be seen again.

