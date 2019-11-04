Baker Mayfield Shaved His Handlebar Mustache Right After Losing To The Broncos

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to be an AFC playoff contender this year, with Baker Mayfield coming off a strong rookie season, the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the receiving corps, and a defense that was very solid a year ago.

At the midway point of the season, Cleveland is 2-6 and seems no closer to the postseason than they have been for over a decade. The offense has sputtered, with Mayfield struggling with turnovers, the defense has been inconsistent, and, team-wide, penalties and management mistakes have plagued them. It’s been a bad season that got worse on Sunday in Denver, where they lost to the 2-5 Broncos who were starting Brandon Allen for the first time in his career.

Prior to the game, Mayfield had rolled up in a handlebar mustache, looking to find some mojo by serving looks on the field, in hopes of serving up some touchdowns as well.

That didn’t happen, and at some point between the game ending and his postgame presser, Mayfield showed up with the handlebars trimmed away, looking like John Candy from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

Oh no pic.twitter.com/pILGPTzAK4 — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 4, 2019

Twitter naturally had lots of fun with Mayfield’s postgame look, firing up the “Who He Look Like?” machine for a good old fashioned roast.

I call this look the Hurt Reynolds. https://t.co/AIon52s2GO — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 4, 2019

Why Baker dressed like he bout to rob Macaulay Culkin’s house pic.twitter.com/pMqlm07i0n — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 4, 2019

Ferris Bueller 2: Ferris is a down on his luck accountant who finds himself running the worst franchise in football https://t.co/0m77YO5vjb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 4, 2019

when nobody wants to buy your used cars https://t.co/76rOL6Rwg5 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 4, 2019

man looks like he's about to go to high school in a John Hughes movie https://t.co/LKjbNWEGrf — local bIogger (@fergoe) November 4, 2019

Tune in next week for Browns-Bills where the loser is placed on a barge and set adrift in the middle of Lake Erie, never to be seen again.