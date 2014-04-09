ESPN Tabbed The World’s Biggest Bandwagon Jock-Sniffer To Host The ESPYs

#Rappers #ESPN #The ESPYs #ESPYS #Drake
Senior Writer
04.09.14 9 Comments

The awards show known officially as the ESPYs, and more commonly as that event that is the only thing involving sports that takes place on the otherwise most boring night of the year, is set for July 16 this year, and we now know that ESPN has decided to select the most appropriate host imaginable in rapper Drake. As he reminded us at the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game on Monday, Drake is quite possibly the biggest bandwagon celebrity sports fan in the history of modern professional athletics, as he has a hilarious-yet-sickening tendency of latching onto the biggest athletes in American sports and celebrating their wins with them like his season tickets belong with the other WAGs.

The hosting gig could actually blow up in his face, though, should LeBron James and Kobe Bryant go to hug Drake at the same time, only to realize that he’s best friends with both of them. Then Drake would be left to chase after Johnny Manziel to catch a ride to the club with him, only to find out that he’s BFF with Coolio now, because at least with him, he always knows there’s no other athlete to compete with.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rappers#ESPN#The ESPYs#ESPYS#Drake
TAGSAWARDS SHOWSbandwagon fansDrakeESPNESPYSRappersTHE ESPYS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP