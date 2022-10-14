Drake is used to attending big-time games and rocking the jersey du jour, but this weekend’s vaunted El Clásico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will feature Drake’s OVO owl on Barça’s kit.

“To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on @Spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday,” Drake captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding up the FCB jersey. “This doesn’t feel real but it is.”

The LaLiga giants debuted the jersey to a remix of Drake’s 2016 No. 1 hit “One Dance.”

Drake surpassed 50 billion cumulative Spotify streams in January 2021, with Variety noting that the Toronto icon had been named the most-streamed Spotify artist of the 2010s. “One Dance” and Drake’s 2018 No. 1 single “God’s Plan” have each racked up over 2 billion streams alone.

Spotify became the official kit sponsor of Barça in July as part of an overarching long-term partnership that included the rebranding of the club’s home from Camp Nou to Spotify Camp Nou. It’s especially fitting that Barcelona is honoring a first for Drake because this year’s El Clásico will give the winner sole possession of first place early in this LaLiga season.

The match will kick off at 10:15 a.m. EST on Sunday (October 16) from Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.