Drake is known for his lavish parties, and when it came time for his son Adonis’s fifth birthday party, he spared no expense.

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper provided his son with a superhero-arcade-themed party complete with fun games, famous comic book heroes like Spider-Man, and a sign dubbing him “Super Adonis.” As seen in Instagram posts made by the Canadian rapper, family and friends surrounded the five-year-old as he celebrated the special occasion.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” he wrote on Instagram.

Drake’s celebrity friends like Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Big Boi, Popcaan, and Chance the Rapper hopped in the comments to help wish the rapper’s son a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the lil man,” Chance wrote with two birthday cake emojis.

The family affair is a nice break for the rapper, who has been gearing up to headline Lollapoloza’s upcoming 2023 festival. For the first time ever, Drake will perform in Argentina and Chile. He will also be partnering with SiriusXM for his Apollo Theater debut this November. At least 1,500 are expected to attend the intimate performance. To attend the show, fans will have to listen to his Sound 42 (Ch. 42) station on the SXM App to secure tickets for the event.

Along with his upcoming performances, this past June, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper unveiled his new radio show Table For One on the platform. Drake said in his announcement, “This show’s just about zoning out. I’m excited to bring this to you permanently. Table For One, we do it all without doing the most.”