Drake is well-known for constantly keeping his hometown of Toronto on the tip of his tongue, and now the rapper has doubled down on support of “the 6” as his OVO imprint has teamed up with the University of Toronto for a collaborative merch capsule. Complex reports that the capsule includes fleece pants, a varsity jacket, hoodies, rugby polos, headwear and a tote, all emblazoned with both the signature OVO owl and the University’s maple leaf logo.

To help promote the new collab, OVO enlisted Kylie Masse, a four-time Olympic medalist and an alum of the university to star in a video. Scored by the legendary Canadian composer Chilly Gonzales, the clip is truly a celebration of all things Canuck. Masse shared the video on her Instagram along with a heartfelt and excited caption, check those out below, along with OVO’s own posts.

Eeeeeekk🙊✨🦉🥰 so stoked to share this!!!! What an absolute honour, I’m buzzin to be a small part in this. I had such a blast filming with this incredible team, thank you sooo much @welcomeovo for allowing me to be a part of this collab! It is SO cool to represent both @welcomeovo & @uoft forever a varsity blue💙

Tomorrow is the day…08.20.2021. FW2021— OVO®/University of Toronto🦉

The capsule collection is available on the OVO website.