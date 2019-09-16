Ben Roethlisberger Will Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

The Steelers season has gotten off to an abysmal start, with a blowout loss to the Patriots in Week 1 and a two-point loss at home to the Seahawks in Week 2.

Beyond just an 0-2 record to open the season, Pittsburgh’s quest for a playoff berth took a massive hit on Sunday when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the game with a non-contact right elbow injury. That forced backup Mason Rudolph into action, who did his best to lead a comeback, but fell just short.

On Monday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Roethlisberger’s season was officially done, as an MRI revealed he will require surgery that will end his season.

Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.

The specifics of the injury weren’t released, but his season is done and Pittsburgh’s season now rests on the shoulders of the young backup out of Oklahoma State. Rudolph will become the starter and will effectively get a full season to show whether he can be the future in Pittsburgh, as Roethlisberger is 37 years old and will now be coming off of surgery on his throwing elbow. Expect another quarterback to be picked up by the Steelers soon to backup Rudolph.

The AFC North race now seems to be between the Ravens and Browns, provided Cleveland bounces back from their Week 1 disaster.