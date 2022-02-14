This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was more anticipated than many in recent history, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem headlined (with a surprise appearance from 50 Cent) the first all hip-hop show the Super Bowl has ever done.

Those legends of hip-hop have been the soundtrack for many, and those of us of a certain age were very much looking forward to taking in the performance. Fans weren’t the only ones excited about it, though, as some players surely also wanted to see it, but only one chose to forego the halftime locker room trip to stay on the field to enjoy the festivities: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson.

It is an incredible power move by McPherson to just stay on the sidelines and vibe out to Dre, Snoop, and the rest instead of going to listen to whatever Zac Taylor’s halftime speech was with the Bengals down 13-10 at the break. In fairness to McPherson, what does he have to do with halftime adjustments, he made his two kicks of the first half and isn’t exactly involved with the gameplan other than staying ready. If it gets him in the right headspace to drill kicks to be out there and enjoying himself, then good for him. The Bengals got a touchdown on the first play of the second half and he made his extra point, so maybe he was onto something with his choice to take in the halftime show from one of the best seats in the house.