Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Mr. Belding Wants In, It Begins Begins

We experimented with the idea of a With Leather open discussion thread for Friday’s UFC 141 pay-per-view, so I’m opening up the concept to fake fighting. Two very important reasons:
1. Tonight is the payoff for the mysterious “It Begins” videos that’ve been playing on and around Raw over the last couple of months. We’ve gotten a few definite answers on who it’s gonna be, but nothing definite definite, so we want to know what you think. Who is it Beginning for on tonight’s show?
2. “It Begins” could be hype videos for Rod Belding. By way of The John Report comes the hilarious, amazing news that Rod’s square brother Richie, former principal of Bayside High School (aka ‘Saved by the Bell’ star and comedic genius turned lecherous, drunken appearance hound Dennis Haskins) wants a regular, on-camera role as WWE Raw’s General Manager. This may be too wonderful to be true:
Actor Dennis Haskins, better known as Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell, recently spoke with MemphiSport.com about his quest to become WWE’s RAW General Manager.
There is a petition going around on Twitter to get Haskins hired by WWE as the RAW General Manager. Haskins has appeared on Zack Ryder’s YouTube show and is a known wrestling fan. There was talk months back of Haskins hosting RAW but it never happened.
The petition currently has less than 400 signatures. Haskins is asking fans to bring “Belding for GM” signs to Monday’s RAW Supershow in Memphis. He has received the support from guys like Ryder, The Miz, CM Punk, Diamond Dallas Page and others.
This would be amazing, but I don’t think he’d do a good job. I mean, look at what happened the last time he was in charge of wrestling:
So tell us … what’s going to happen on tonight’s show? Will an earthquake accidentally lock Mr. Belding and Santino Marella in the GM’s office together? Will Brock Lesnar show up and lose in about a minute when Jinder Mahal knees him in the stomach? Will the Undertaker and Chris Jericho re-debut simultaneously, assuming those videos were for them? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
See you during the show.
OMG. Belding on Raw would be the best thing ever.
Chances of him being made to hook up with Vickie Guerrero are nearly 100%.
Someone already tweeted a picture of Jericho at the Memphis airport. *sad trombone.
“I’m so excited… I’m so exciteeeed!… I’m so… SCARED!”
If it doesn’t end up being Doink the Clown, then why bother watching? All the clues were there (no they weren’t)
There should be an option for Kharna’s baby, ‘cuz there’s a realistic chance that kidfs gonna come out at 6’7’, 350 lbs.
that could qualify as “other”
Favorite Saved by the Bell moments, anyone?
My favorite is the earthquake episode, specifically when Mr. Belding and Screech are stuck in Belding’s office, and they try to open the door, but the knob falls off, and then he tries the phone and he hits the numbers frantically and goes…. “ITS DEAD” and just throws it. It makes me laugh every time.
Also in that episode, Slater goes “JUST KEEP PUSHING” to Mrs. B, and it sounds soooo dumb. LOVE! So many awesome moments in Saved by the Bell.
I’m so excited…I’m so excited…I’m so…scarrrrred…
Which isn’t such a funny moment, but made even funnier when TBS uses it as a commercial bump.
“Friends Forever”, the entire “We all managed to get summer jobs at the same swanky resort, even though none of us have any connections whatsoever” season, and the oil spill episode, where Zack goes all vigilante on the presentation guy.
I agree with GSB, when the chick from Striptease took too much definitely not speed pills and started singing I’m so excited in the most comically dark way I’ve ever witnessed.
well your girlfriend stole mine but whatever. That episode had Slater karate kicking doors and he was in the shower when the quake hit, so he was wearing a towel and one of Lisa’a awful jackets.
The episode where Screech fights Zack over Lisa. It promoted inter racial couples quite well.
Jesse Spano tweaked out on caffeine pills, Slater sitting backwards in his chair all the time, dubbing the act taking a dump facing the tank ‘Slatering’ , Lisa Turtle in a dance-off with an injury, naming her dance “The Sprain”. Brick cell phone sightings, Screech’s spaghetti sauce ( it’s no Chocolate Wonderfall ), anything Kelly Kapowski in a bathing suit.
Chris Jericho is looking like a pretty obvious choice right now. My only dark horses are Dean Ambrose and/or Seth Rollins.
Though I’m surprised I haven’t seen more mention of Batista on the interwebs. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if it was Batista.
There’s a picture of Undertaker and McCool supposedly in TN floating around too. Taker comes back first tonight, making everyone think it’s him and then Y2J interrupts Punk/Ziggler at the end of the night.
Holy Cow! I’m going to Raw tonight.Making my sign now.Look for a bright green one with black writing
You get brownie points for an @MrBrandonStroud sign, but the big winner would be an @JoelVinson sign. At least, that’s what I was told.
I think the swerve that nobody has picked up on is that this is a promo hyping the return of Marty Janetty. It just makes sense. Think about it, he’s had decades to stew over that kick through the barbershop window. HBK is retired and killing all the animals for a TV show, and Miz just got Janetty’d by Cena last week. It’s all so clear to me.
Annnd the Undertaker’s in Tennessee now too. Shit.
It’s probably Jericho but it’s definitely Sting.
You’re wrong, it’s Lesnar disguised as the Brooklyn Brawler.
He definitely played the part last night.
er.. the other night. Stupid progression of time.
THESTINGER is in Washington DC tonight.
It’s McGuillicuty returning to take his travel mug back from Otunga
this would be more enjoyable to me than Taker OR Jericho.
My vote is for Brock Samson or Lesnar, whichever, as long as he comes out and punches the little kid in the face for speaking so many big words
Brock Samson! Man, when is the new season coming?
Clearly it is Chris Benoit’s reanimated corpse. Wait, too soon?
Truth wallops Miz with a chair. Belding walks in:
“Hey, hey, hey…WHAT is going ON here?”
I think belding could totally ace the Michael Cole Challenge. Side note: I hope this doesn’t seep into the hilarity that is the NHL Winter Classic. Every insane hockey personality in the same broadcast translates to concussed old people yelling at each other.
so, basically pro wrestling
TNA with sticks.
I read somewhere that it should be the Undertaker with the American Badass gimmick and Michelle McCool would be his “old lady.” This leads to a match with Clay Morrow at Wrestlemania with Half-Sack as the special guest referee.
I hope it’s for Husky Harris. Seriously. Why in the fuck is Husky Harris not on my TV (read: hard drive) every week?
OH YOU DIDN’T KNOW. Billy Gunn returns to reunite with Road Dogg and they take chairs to Air Boom for 20 minutes which includes 2 commercial breaks.
That would give me reason to wear my “24 Karat Ass” shirt!
I wear it under my shirt and tie every day at work.
I just want to state for the record that if Taker does return as the Bad Ass I am done with WWE. In my eyes that would make TNA look like WCW circa 1996-1997 in comparison.
I fully expect Jericho, obviously. I expect Punk to beat Ziggler and then be interrupted by a video package that ends with Jericho’s arrival. I thought for a brief moment Morrison getting future-endeavored was a work seeing as how they mentioned him by name repeatedly in the time since his contract was up. Maybe we’ll get lucky and it’s a sloppy-drunk Scott Hall who falls face first on his way to the ring.
Take note–at 0:08, Zack Morris is the first person in history to give the “THIS fuckin’ guy” look.
Anyone else like Daniel Bryan’s smart ass comments to Big Show on Smackdown? For some reason, I think it was his most effective mic work in ages.
We’re all going to be eating a bunch of crow when the Shockmaster stumbles out and falls on the ramp tonight.
THESTINGER believes that no matter who it is that it will be disappointing. The only thing they can do is just have Jericho / Undertaker / Batista / Kharma / Brock return as a mega stable or something.
THESTINGER is a bit of a mark for Jericho but all the same THESTINGER is getting tired of his returning. This will have to be the last time he does it or else Cena will get pissed off that he doesn’t have perfect attendance this semester.
CM Punk just posted a pic of him backstage at RAW. This clearly means that he is the mystery man. You are all welcome, I have solved the mystery!
Clearly its the return of Mordecai.
Owen Hart returns to reveal his death was a work! OMFg!
But I’d put the smart money on Undertaker returning with an angelic blonde female who happens to be his mom. . . He will fight Kane at wrestlemania.
/1997 rumor is FINALLY going to come true.
That would make me extremely happy and mad at the same time
It’s Jackson Andrews….kinda obvious…
big daddy viscera or the boogeyman
Abe Knuckleball Schwartz
It’s D’Lo Brown or GTFO.
YES! Headshake into a leg drop on CM Punk. Punk v. Brown at Rumble. Brown v. Taker at Mania for the gold.
Think ‘Taker’s going to be mad when his “return” has some one else “returning” on the same night two years in a row?
It would be awesome if Jericho returned, and then Undertaker showed up and challenged him (maybe for Wrestlemania?) for taking his return time. (and then Brodus Clay showed up and challenged them both for getting to show up before he does)
The Sheepherders.
I got the new Stone Cold and the Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart dvd sets for Christmas ready to break open in case of emergency (the mystery guy is X-Pac)
I got that sinking X-pac feeling a couple times also. (Because there was an X on the dropped notebook in one of those promos).
I believe “It Begins” is Shane and Stephanie. Because there was a boy in a suit and a girl in the video. That’s all I got.
It’s actually X-Pac and Broadus Clay. You figure out which one’s the woman there.
It was going to be Brodus Clay, but they postponed it to 1/7/13
We’re all going to be real disappointed when Skip Sheffield comes out onto the stage dressed like a robot.
The humans are dead. /robotvoice’d
That would be goddamned amazing.
Kane really comes off as that one kid in High School that tried too hard to be dark and edgy.
John Cena is the mystery guy
It’s Tony Clifton, mos def.
Tony Clifton versus Jerry Lawler for Wrestlemania!
Cena got new jorts. There’s your surprise.
The transitional North Korean government has issues with the way the Kane promo footage was manipulated just now.
Cena died 3 days ago and we just havent been told yet
Christmas creatures? Clearly John hasn’t heard of the Gobbledygooker.
If the recap of Kane’s promo taught me anything, its that WWE’s media department can really amplify crowd chants and make Kane speak concisely.
If WWE’s Media Department could preemptively edit Creative, we might not be in this mess.
Welp, start the “it’s your money – it’s your opinion” drinking game portion of tonight’s RAW.
Wait… now that he’s wearing black… in this Dark Side Cena?
Ugh, John Cena’s “you paid your money so it’s okay if you shit on me really” schtick is so bad. Way to be a prostitute, bro. THESTINGER even discouraged people from booing you last week at the DC house show.
I feel like Cena is using the same character mold as John Laurinaitis: keep acting the same way and be oblivious to what people are saying about you. It’s brilliant