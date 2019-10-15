Ranking The Best Disney Channel Original Sports Movies On Disney+

If you had cable growing up, you know the joys of the Disney Channel Original Movie. These took the after school special to new heights—adding whimsy, magic, and teamwork to our lives packaged nicely with a moral about clean, healthy living. Most of them were poorly written and badly acted, and many of them involved sports.

Since you were a child when you watched them and had no cinematic opinion at the time, you’ve probably seen most of these. And now they’re roaring back to you by way of the massive library of movies Disney will house on its Disney+ streaming service. So let’s wade through them all and rank them properly so you know exactly what to watch once you’ve finished The Mandolorian.

But be careful because—when it comes to DCOMs you often end up learning a lot about yourself as you watch characters embark on a televised journey of self-discovery.

But first, a special honorable mention: Tiger Town.

Tiger Town is not the first true DCOM, but it was the first Disney Channel movie. It’s a Disney Channel Premiere Film released in 1983. It stars Roy Scheider—yes, the Jaws guy—as “veteran baseball player” in his final season with the Detroit Tigers.

Schneider was 61 years old when Tiger Town was filmed, which is incredible. The full thing is on YouTube, so please join me in watching an old man pretend to field and catch like a professional baseball player for the next 76 minutes before we continue.

…

OK, let’s get on with the show.

26) Zapped

First Aired: June 23, 2014

IMDB Score: 5.5

How Does It Sports?

This is not the Scott Baio film, it’s actually based on a novel called Boys Are Dogs. And also because Scott Baio would have been a pretty weird get for Disney Channel in 2014. This is kind of like that Adam Sandler movie Click, but for children. Zapped mixes a dance crew AND a basketball team into the plot here, as two siblings somehow use a dog-training app to control all the boys around them at school. Because boys are dogs, you see.