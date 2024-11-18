The NFL has started to have a larger and larger presence on Christmas Day over the years. This season, the league will put a pair of marquee games on Dec. 25, as the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to Take on the Steelers in the 1 p.m window, while the Houston Texans will play host to the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Late on Sunday night, the NFL decided to announce that it has something special up its sleeve for the late afternoon game, as it was revealed that Beyonce will perform at halftime in her hometown.

There’s no word on whether the league has a similarly huge name lined up for the early game, but lining up Beyonce — who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2013 — for a performance during a showcase game like this makes a ton of sense.

Of course, there is a potential problem that will be monitored throughout the Christmas Day schedule, as the games will be aired on Netflix, which just struggled mightily with its broadcast of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Adding Beyonce to what will already be a highly-anticipated NFL game should only bring more eyeballs onto the platform, and there’s going to be a whole lot of interest in whether or not Netflix will be able to keep up with the demand.