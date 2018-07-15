Beyonce And Jay Z Showed The World Cup Final At Their OTR II Tour Stop In Paris

07.15.18 2 mins ago

Beyonce on Instagram

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet, and when you’re in the country that wins, you get to have an extra bit of fun. France added its second star to its logo on Sunday in a triumphant 4-2 win over Croatia, setting off a massive celebration across the nation.

Beyonce and Jay Z were in the middle of their two-day stop in Paris on their OTR II world tour. The shows took over Stade de France this weekend, whih happens to be the national stadium of the team that just won the World Cup for the second time ever. And it seems that the biggest couple in music decided to let French fans have a bit of soccer before their tour left town

Beyonce posted a number of things from the tour stop on Instagram, including a video of her on stage watching the World Cup final with French fans.

