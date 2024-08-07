The Atlanta Braves gave out one of the all-time great bobbleheads on Tuesday night to fans that came to see them take on the Milwaukee Brewers, as they partnered with the mighty, mighty Outkast to create a bobblehead of Big Boi and Andre 3000 sitting in a Cadillac.

While Outkast night didn’t go the way they wanted to on the field, with the Braves losing 10-0, plenty of fans were still happy to collect a bobblehead of Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac). Unsurprisingly, the night did not feature a full Outkast reunion, as Andre 3000 rarely makes a public appearance (well, without his flute, anyway), but Big Boi was on site at Truist Park to represent for the South’s greatest rap duo and throw out the first pitch. He also joined the Braves broadcast booth in the third inning, with the Braves already down 6-0, but brought a bit of good mojo for the home team and delivered an electric call of a strikeout, telling the Brewers batter to “Go an’ sit down somewhere” after chasing a high fastball.

I also really liked the “YAH” from Big Boi as the pitch got thrown. It’s always enjoyable when guests who pop in on sports broadcasts seem to genuinely be having fun (see: literally everything Snoop Dogg has been doing at the Olympics), and Big Boi brought a little extra flavor to the Braves booth.