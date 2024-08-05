Aside from the athletes, no one has had a better Olympics than Snoop Dogg, as he has been everywhere in Paris, serving as an NBC correspondent and Team USA superfan. Fans have loved getting to see Snoop’s various side quests during the Olympics, as he’s carried the torch, popped up at seemingly every event, hung out with Cookie Monster, toured the Louvre, and looked like he’s had a blast doing it all.

Over the weekend, Snoop joined his friend Martha Stewart at the dressage competition, where he got to take in the horse dancing that caused him to go viral back in 2021 when he lost his mind on his highlights show with Kevin Hart watching what he called “horse crip walking.” This time around, Snoop wasn’t going to miss a chance to see it in person, and on Sunday night he and Martha joined Mike Tirico in the NBC studio to talk about their trip out to the dressage competition. However, NBC had a surprise for Snoop, as they had video of a horse from Poland that did their routine to his song “Gin & Juice”, which led to an impromptu freestyle from the Doggfather.

Things that were not on our Olympic bingo card: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watching a dressage horse named Gin & Juice. 😂 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/wfvT4uLA2z — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

As Snoop explained, after going with Martha he gained a real appreciation for the dressage competition and the way the horse and the “driver”, as he called them, are so in sync. There’s still no word if Snoop will be able to get one of the horses in a music video, but having one perform to one of his songs is pretty close.