A Big Mac Fell From Space Onto An English Soccer Team’s Training Grounds

04.01.19 14 mins ago

‘Burgers from space’ sounds like the plot to a bad horror movie, but it’s actually something that happened to an English soccer team last week. A YouTube prank ended up on the training grounds of Colchester United, a team in England currently sitting in eighth place in League Two.

The team discovered a burger, more specifically a Big Mac, on the team’s practice grounds. The burger was tied to a container and a GoPro camera, which was unusual to say the least. And after a bit of investigating, they figured out what the hell was happening.

